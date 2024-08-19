PickleJar Announces Promotional Partnership With Thomson Square

GRAMMY-nominated duo and PickleJar to launch one-year integrated digital and experiential campaign to supercharge fan engagement



HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced its promotional partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated duo, Thompson Square, as part of a one-year integrated digital and experiential campaign that will make PickleJar a more intimate part of the concert-going experience and supercharge fan engagement during their 2024 and 2025 tours. Starting in September 2024, the direct-to-fan program will incorporate PickleJar’s fan club technology as part of the “Get on the Bus with Thompson Square” campaign to boost visibility in new markets, engaging fans both old and new.

This PickleJar and Thompson Square partnership will see the groups work side by side to promote the Roots Tour to its combined two million fans with exclusive artist content, recurring contest giveaways, and select VIP experiences. This will include promotions through its app, social media, the PickleJar Up All Night nationally syndicated radio show and experiential fan activations, incorporating a custom design wrap of the Artist’s tour bus with “Enter to Win” QR codes for fans to add their picture to the bus throughout the promotion, a first-of-its-kind feature for the music industry.

PickleJar’s president, Kristian Barowsky, described the “Get on the Bus” campaign as a showcase of the company’s true partnership with Artists. “At the very core of our business is to aggregate and accelerate the Artists’ direct relationship with their Fans,” he said. “Now, we have unified the fan experience, so they can continue to be part of the experience after the show is over, and Artists can truly own their Fans.” PickleJar will also provide custom designs for Thompson Square digital assets and limited-time merchandise as part of the partnership.

Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square adds, “We are so excited to be working with PickleJar to bring our fans a once in a lifetime experience. We want our fans to be able to go on tour with us and get a little taste of what being on a bus is like; and we’re doing it in a very cool way. We just want to give back to our fans for giving us so much over the years and we have so many great things that go along with this promotion, like exclusive music just for them, a guitar giveaway and so much more that hopefully really gives our fans an experience like no other.”

Fans will have a chance to win an assortment of promotional products, including a custom-made guitar used by Thompson while on tour. Details for fans will be announced in September 2024 on both Thompson Square and PickleJar social media channels, as well as through media and press outlets.

