High-Tech Threat Meets Old-School Expertise: The Poseidon Project Reinvents the Thriller Genre and Launches New Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when geopolitical tensions are high and cyber threats loom large, author E. William Podojil taps into the zeitgeist with “ The Poseidon Project ,” the first installment of his new series, The Herb Society Mysteries. This novel brings a fresh perspective to the genre by focusing on a group of retired scientists and spies who are called back into action.The novel’s premise resonates with an aging population increasingly concerned about their relevance in a rapidly changing world. Podojil’s protagonist, Molly Halloran, represents a growing demographic of retirees seeking purpose and adventure in their golden years. When Molly’s husband disappears during a business trip to Dubai, it highlights the real-world dangers faced by international travelers and sets off a chain of events that could impact billions of lives.Podojil’s narrative skillfully intertwines elements of family drama with high-stakes international intrigue. The inclusion of an LGBTQ+ subplot - featuring Molly’s son and his potential new boyfriend - reflects the increasing representation of diverse relationships in contemporary literature.Reflecting on the inspiration behind the book, E. William Podojil states: "My stories include authentic characters doing extraordinary things, regardless of their age, race, gender or orientation. I’ve been inspired by multi-dimensional people who have confronted their challenges and leveraged their experiences to overcome some daunting obstacles.”Early reviews praise Podojil’s ability to create tension, develop complex characters, and craft a gripping thriller filled with unexpected twists, breathtaking adventure, and sincere family dynamics:"In Podojil's mystery-thriller series starter, a wealthy entrepreneur makes a discovery about his mother before accompanying her and her friends on a hair-raising mission... the deftly paced narrative keeps readers flying high... an action-packed adventure yarn." -- Kirkus Reviews“The Poseidon Project” by E. William Podojil is a gripping thriller that surprises with its unexpected twists and turns. Molly, accompanied by her son and his boyfriend, embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue her kidnapped husband, unraveling secrets and facing danger at every turn. -- Patricia Gomes, Online Book Club, May 2024E. William Podojil’s “The Poseidon Project” is more than a mystery story. There’s breathtaking adventure, unexpected plot twists, and even a bit of exotic romance. Podojil also includes some sincere family dynamics, showing how relationships between parents and children can change and evolve. I recommend this book to lovers of good adventure/mysteries and stories with interesting and unexpected twists. It’s a satisfying tale that keeps readers engaged until the last page. -- Richard Bist for Reader Views, June 2024“Reading The Poseidon Project is like a trying the catapult ride at the state fair. What little time you have to prepare allows the tension to mount, and once you’re buckled in there’s no going back before the thrills come at you unrelentingly.” – Pam Kelley, GoodreadsNow available through major retailers and bookstores, “The Poseidon Project” (ISBN 978-1509256846, The Wild Rose Press , 2024) is positioned to appeal to a wide range of readers, from mystery enthusiasts to those interested in stories of second acts and reinvention. As the first in a series, it also taps into the current trend of binge-worthy content, promising readers more adventures to come.About the AuthorE. William Podojil is an international business executive and novelist. He has traveled extensively and visited over sixty countries while based in Europe and the USA. Podojil works as an executive business advisor, strategist and coach while also pursuing his love of storytelling and writing. Podojil’s first novel, The Tenth Man, was published in 2004. His second novel, The Poseidon Project, published in August, 2024 by The Wild Rose Press, is the first in The Herb Society Mysteries, a series of adventure thrillers. Besides showcasing his published work, Podojil writes personal, humorous stories of his life and travels with his husband and three sons on his blog.For additional information visit https://www.ewpodojil.com . Publicity Contact: mailto:admin@readerviews.com.

