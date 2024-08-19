Upcoming Data Webinars August 2024

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has many data management and reporting webinars scheduled in preparation for fall data collection. The Maine DOE Events Calendar lists all Data Team webinars for Synergy and NEO. Filter to the area of focus, “Data.”

Webinars this week and next week for State Reporting in Synergy and NEO:

NEO Home Instruction Module Updates Webinar:

August 20th at 12pm – Register Here

Synergy State Student ID and Enrollment Uploads Webinar

August 22nd at 12pm – Register Here

NEO Transportation Webinar

August 27th at 12pm – Register Here

Synergy Personal Upload Webinar:

August 29th at 12pm – Register Here

Please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov if you have any questions about upcoming webinars.