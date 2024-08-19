Governor Ivey Makes Appointments to Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Board

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced her recent appointments made to the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (ASHS) Board. The newly established Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences, a legislative priority of Governor Ivey, will offer Alabama students in all 67 counties a high school experience that will train them to enter an in-demand medical career post-graduation or after continued higher education learning.

“The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences will help more Alabama students open the door to their futures, and it will change the trajectory of rural health care in our state. I am proud to partner with so many capable individuals from around the state in bringing this school to fruition,” said Governor Ivey. “I am confident that, working together, we will be well on our way to getting this school opened for the Fall of 2026. I know it will help change Alabama for the better.”

The establishing legislation for the ASHS also creates the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Board of Trustees. The Act names 12 individuals to serve on the board, and the governor is tasked with appointing an additional eight members, one member from each congressional district and one member, a Marengo County resident, at-large.

The Board appointees include:

Reeivice Girtman, Ozark City School Systems Superintendent (District 1)

Katrina Keefer, DCH Health Systems CEO (District 2)

Laura Grill, East Alabama Health President and CEO (District 3)

Jill Stork, Alabama Power – Western Division Vice President (District 4)

Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO (District 5)

Will Ferniany, Former CEO of UAB Health System, Retired (District 6)

Mike Warren, Former President and CEO of Children’s of Alabama, Retired (District 7)

Brittney Anderson, Anderson Family Care Physician and Owner (At-Large Marengo County Resident)

The appointments are effective immediately. The governor has charged the Demopolis community, ASHS stakeholders and these board members with efficiently pressing forward to have this school beginning operations in the 2026-2027 Academic Year.

###