Signature Aviation Launches BRAVO Program for Small and Medium-Sized Private Aviation Operators

Industry-first program provides valuable benefits, increased network accessibility, and exceptional experiences.

Orlando, FL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has introduced BRAVO by Signature, a free membership program with a hospitality focus to amplify the guest experience for small and medium-sized Jet A operators.

BRAVO by Signature has been in development for the past year and was built to address the changing needs of one of the largest, yet often underserved, segments in private aviation. The program was piloted with over 800 hundred small and medium-sized Jet A operators, easing their ability to utilize Signature’s industry leading footprint of private aviation terminals along with a best price commitment, Signature Gold status, discounts with TECHNICAir MRO, benefits from key partners, and dedicated email support.

Throughout the program’s development phase, operators specific to this segment have highlighted a desire for advantages typically enjoyed by enterprise operators and the relationship-driven partnerships that accompany them.

As just one example, Michael Terfehr from 45 North Aviation writes "Signing up for the program was incredibly easy, and our company is now saving thousands of dollars at Signature locations across the USA. We are extremely pleased with this program and have made Signature our preferred FBO."

Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation, said: “Signature is laser- focused on making every second of a guest’s journey through each of our private aviation terminals exceptional. Along with our ever-expanding global network, new branding, and major investments in guest products and facility updates, we are thrilled to unveil BRAVO by Signature. We have worked closely with small and medium-sized operators to craft a program that’s designed for their unique set of needs. With no membership fees and no contractual commitments, BRAVO by Signature delivers better pricing, recognition, member support and partner benefits, and we will continue to collaborate closely with our BRAVO member community to refine the program to meet their evolving needs.”

Guests joining BRAVO by Signature will be provided with significant Jet A fuel discounts and benefits, backed by Signature’s Best Price Commitment, which ensures access to the best available non-negotiated rates at Signature’s US-based private aviation terminals. Membership will also include Gold Status benefits in the Signature Status program and access to dedicated email support. Pilots in the BRAVO program are also eligible to earn points through membership in Signature’s TailWins program.

BRAVO by Signature is further enhanced by strategic member benefits with Signature’s maintenance program, TECHNICAir. Members of the BRAVO community will also have access to exclusive, program-specific offers from Signature partners Go Rentals and Lavazza Coffee.

BRAVO by Signature is poised for evolution well beyond its launch date, with an already planned expansion of benefits to Signature’s Canadian and EMEA locations in the coming months. To get more information and qualify as a BRAVO by Signature member, operators can apply at https://www.signatureaviation.com/programs/bravo.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connections and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique network-wide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

