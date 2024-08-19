Car Wash Detergent and Soap Sales Set to Total USD 16702.2 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Popularity of the Tourism Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Changing Consumer Sentiments towards Car Care and Increasing Fleet Size in Emerging Economies to Propel Demand for Car Wash Detergents and Soaps. The report covers insights regarding volume (KT) and value (USD Million) forecasts, market trends competition, market dynamics and recent developments in global car wash detergents and soaps market for the study period 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car wash detergent and soap market is expected to reach USD 10060.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, reaching total sales of USD 16702.2 million by 2034. Demand in the car wash industry is being fueled by the need for professional car wash centers amid the growing awareness to maintain car hygiene and appearance.



The global surge in vehicles on the road is expected to increase the demand for car wash services. Premium car wash products are expected to experience increased demand due to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the importance of maintaining car hygiene and appearance. The industry has a growing demand for sustainable car wash detergents and soaps. Changing consumer preferences are expected to pave the way for innovation in the sector.

Growth in online shopping enables consumers to easily purchase car wash detergents and soaps, opening up opportunities for direct-to-consumer sales. Collaboration with the chemical industry will enable manufacturers to establish a steady regulatory framework and ensure a sustainable supply chain for raw materials.

Increasing Vehicle Fleet Size and Per Capita Spending in Developing Nations to Support Spending on Car Care

Rapid urbanization and population growth, primarily in developing countries, are expected to lead to economic development. Uncontrolled rapid urbanization will lead to the expansion of automotive fleet size, which is expected to create significant opportunities for the automotive aftermarket and in turn fuel the demand for car wash detergents and soaps.

Over the years, there has been a significant shift towards professional car washing, due to the changing preference of owners and increasing focus towards car care. Attributing to this, there is an increase in the demand for different car care products to maintain the looks and aesthetics of vehicles, which is positive impacting the car wash detergents and soaps market.

In recent years, car owners have been proudly taking ownership of their cars and emphasizing on vehicle maintenance. Attributing to this, there has been a rise in the spending on car washing activities. The increasing per capita spending of developing nations is also contributing to the increasing spending on car care, which is driving the growth of the car wash detergents and soaps market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global car wash detergent and soap market is set to reach USD 16702.2 million by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% .

by 2034, with a projected CAGR of . Based on product type, presoaks accounted for a market share of 28.9% in 2024

in 2024 By form, liquid is leading with a value share of 70.9% in 2024.

in 2024. India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 to 2034.

between 2024 to 2034. Sales in China are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2034.



“Busy lifestyles are driving the demand for convenient car wash solutions and professional car care services,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Who’s winning?

Leading car wash detergent and soap companies including Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Kao Corporation, 3M Company, and Turtle Wax Inc., are working toward adapting to changing consumer demands. They are developing sustainable products and cleaning solutions to attract the eco-conscious consumers. They are also focusing on regional preferences, self-service car washes, and subscription boxes. Nano-technology is being integrated to enhance cleaning capabilities and incorporate in-built water-repellent properties to revolutionize car care routines.

Industry Updates

HD Hyundai Oil Bank , in May 2024, signed an agreement with Come in Wash , a no-brush car wash service operator to accelerate the distribution of an automated no-brush tunnel wash system to its gas station.

, in May 2024, signed an agreement with , a no-brush car wash service operator to accelerate the distribution of an automated no-brush tunnel wash system to its gas station. ScrubaDub, New England’s leading car wash company since 1996, in February 2024, announced the opening of its newest location in Worcester, MA.

Leading Car Wash Detergent and Soap Players

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Kao Corporation

3M Company

Turtle Wax Inc.

Mothers Polishes Wax Cleaners Inc.

Lee Soap Inc.

Shore Corporation

JBS Industries

Griot's Garage

Stinger Chemical Corporation

Liquid Detergents Lead the Car Wash Market with Versatility and Efficiency

In 2024, liquid detergents are set to capture a commanding 70.9% value share in the car wash market. Their adaptability to various washing methods makes them a go-to choice for both professionals and budget-conscious consumers. Easily diluted with water, these detergents offer precise control, ensuring an efficient and thorough clean.

Dominating commercial and automated car wash systems, liquid detergents are favored for their convenience and effectiveness. Widely available in retail and car care shops, manufacturers are now innovating to create eco-friendly, water-saving, and high-performance options, solidifying their position at the forefront of the market.

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the car wash detergent and soap market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on product type (pre-soaks, foam detergents, drying agents, triple foams, surface protectants, wheel cleaners, and shampoo), form (liquid, gel, and foam-based), sales channel (department stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, automotive parts outlet, online retailing, and franchise outlet), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

