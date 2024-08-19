Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to Municipal Court Judges Education ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed two new members to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee

Newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2027. They are: 

  • Municipal Judge Damon Simmons, Hugoton 

  • Municipal Judge Brenda Stoss, Salina 

Lana Goetz is appointed as the nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration. 
 
The committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for municipal judges. 
 
Members of the committee include municipal judges, a representative of the Office of Judicial Administration, the president and past president of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association, and a Supreme Court justice. 

