Denver's Trusted Law Firm TNS Associates P.C. Celebrates Decades of Legal Excellence

TNS Associates P.C. has been a trusted name in the legal field since 1983. Based in Denver, the firm offers a wide range of legal services, backed by a team of experienced attorneys and paralegals dedicated to helping their clients. This Denver law firm provides various legal solutions, including Corporate and General Business, Criminal Law, Elder Law, Employment Law, Estate Planning, Family Law, Nonprofit Corporation, Personal Injury, Probate Administration and Litigation, Real Estate & Transactional Law, and Tax Law.

Since its start, TNS Associates has built a reputation for reliability and professionalism. Founded by Thomas N. Scheffel, the firm's mission is to bring hope and a team-based approach to the practice of law. "Our goal has always been to serve our clients with integrity and commitment," said Michelle Bern, a representative from the firm. "We strive to make legal processes straightforward and transparent," she continued.

In Corporate and General Business law, TNS Associates P.C. offers legal advice and representation for companies of all sizes. Services in this area include business formation, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and business litigation. The firm's Corporate and General Business team helps businesses grow and comply with complex legal frameworks.

In Criminal Law, the firm offers strong defense services. They represent clients facing various criminal charges, from minor infractions to serious felonies. The firm's team of attorneys creates tailored defenses based on the unique circumstances of each case. Their goal is to ensure that clients receive fair treatment in every aspect of the legal process.

The firm also has a dedicated Elder Law team that helps older adults with issues such as estate planning, guardianship, long-term care planning, and elder abuse cases. This service is designed to offer older adults peace of mind by protecting their assets and making sure their wishes are respected.

Employment Law is another key service provided by this firm. Representing both employers and employees, TNS Associates addresses wrongful termination, discrimination, wage and hour disputes, and employment contracts. This dual perspective helps create fair workplace environments.

Estate Planning services from TNS Associates help clients prepare for the future by providing comprehensive estate planning solutions. This includes creating wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives. The firm's Estate Planning team works closely with clients to develop plans that meet their specific needs.

In Family Law, TNS Associates handles matters like divorce, child custody, child support, and adoption. The firm understands the emotional complexities involved in family law cases and provides compassionate legal support to help clients through challenging times.

Nonprofit Corporation legal services include assistance with formation, governance, compliance with tax laws, and legal disputes. The firm is committed to helping nonprofit organizations achieve their missions while staying compliant with legal regulations.

For individuals who have been injured due to someone else's negligence, the Personal Injury team at TNS Associates offers legal representation. They handle cases like car accidents, medical malpractice, and product liability, ensuring clients receive just compensation for their injuries.

The firm's Probate Administration and Litigation team assists clients through the challenging probate process. This includes the administration of estates and litigation related to probate disputes. TNS Associates strives to make the process as smooth and efficient as possible for their clients.

Real Estate and Transactional Law is another main area of practice for TNS Associates. The firm offers legal advice and representation in real estate transactions, leases, land use issues, and real estate litigation. Their goal is to provide clients with clear guidance and effective legal support for all their real estate needs.

Tax Law services cover tax planning, tax disputes, and representation in tax litigation. The firm's Tax Law team provides comprehensive support to clients dealing with complex tax regulations, ensuring compliance and addressing any issues that arise.

"TNS Associates has been a reliable name in Denver's legal community for decades," said Michelle Bern. "Our range of services and our commitment to our clients set us apart. We are proud to be a part of this community and to help our clients with their legal needs."

For more information about the services offered by TNS Associates P.C. or to connect with their team, visit their website tnslaw.com. Those seeking experienced attorneys in Denver can find detailed profiles and contact information on their attorneys page. Additionally, information about their Denver law firm location can be found on their website.

TNS Associates P.C. continues to uphold its commitment to providing dependable legal services, ensuring each client receives personalized and effective legal support across various practice areas.

