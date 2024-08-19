Anthony Germinaro Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as a Field Veterinary Business Development Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCB: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Anthony Germinaro has accepted a position with the Company as its new Field Veterinary Business Development Manager for the for the Southwest Region of the United States.



"Adding Anthony to our sales and distribution team provides a tremendous boost to PetVivo’s commercialization efforts,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Anthony brings to PetVivo a wealth of veterinary in-clinic experience that is extraordinarily valuable to our efforts in advancing awareness of our innovative product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology to veterinarians throughout the Southwest Region of the United States.”





Anthony Germinaro brings to PetVivo more than 14 years of experience in the animal health Industry. Anthony has achieved success and gained significant experience in veterinary clinics as well as sales of animal health products serving roles ranging from lead ultrasound technician to practice manager. Anthony’s career has produced valuable experience in sales and veterinary clinic management with entities such as Dr. Fossum’s Pet Care, Anivive Life Sciences, Black Mountain Veterinary Cardiology, Banfield Pet Hospital and VetMed.

“Joining PetVivo as a new Field Veterinary Business Development Manager is an incredible opportunity for me to continue my passion, leverage my industry knowledge, and positively impact the quality of life for horses and companion animals. said Anthony Germinaro. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the PetVivo sales and distribution team. It is a pleasure to be part of a company that possesses technology that has been shown to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis,”

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com .

