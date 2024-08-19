Peapack Private Elevates MJ Sully, Esq. to Senior Managing Director, Chief Fiduciary Officer and President of PGB Trust & Investments of Delaware

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces the elevation of MJ Sully, Esq. to Senior Managing Director, Chief Fiduciary Officer at Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, and names her President of PGB Trust & Investments of Delaware, a bank subsidiary. She is a member of the Peapack Private senior leadership team and manages the trust and estate professionals and support personnel in both New Jersey and Delaware who provide trust, estate, agency, IRA, foundation, tax, and custody administration. Ms. Sully joined the wealth management division of the organization in 2007.



Ms. Sully began her legal career in private practice and then served for more than 12 years as a government attorney. She was Assistant Municipal Attorney to the Township of West Orange and then Special Probate Counsel to the Essex County Surrogate’s Court and the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Probate Part.

Ms. Sully has lectured for the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education on various topics such as Probate Litigation, Surrogate Court Practice, Fiduciary Duties, Elective Share, Guardianships, Conservatorships, and was the Keynote Speaker at the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education’s 56th Semi-Annual Tax & Estate Planning Forum. She has appeared on the Discovery Channel as a legal expert for the television series, “The Will”.

Ms. Sully serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the County College of Morris Foundation. She was also selected to serve as a Mediator for the Essex County Probate Early Settlement Panel. She is on the Executive Committee of LIFT (Leading Inspiring Females Together) at the Bank.

Ms. Sully is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She received her BA Degree from The University of Notre Dame. She also earned an MSA from The University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, and a JD from The University of Notre Dame School of Law. As an undergraduate, she was a member of the Women’s National Championship Fencing Team and was recognized as a Scholar Athlete.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

