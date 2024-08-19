バッテリー証券化融資プログラムにより、エネルギー貯蔵ソリューションの全世界への展開を加速

Singapore, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ナスダック上場のnoco-noco Inc.（Nasdaq: NCNC）の100％子会社であるnoco-noco Pte Ltd.は、日本の3DOM Alliance Inc.（以下、「3DOM」）およびTesnology Inc.（以下、「テスノロジー」）と、3DOMおよびTesnologyが開発した電池証券化システムおよび知的財産（IP）の非独占実施権を取得する覚書を締結しました。本覚書は、noco-nocoがアジア太平洋地域で電池を社会インフラとして確立するための重要なマイルストーンとなります。

日本は島国であり、近隣諸国との国境接続はありません。このため、自国の送電網内で電力変動のバランスをとり、管理する必要があり、バッテリーによる蓄電は、需要の少ない時間帯に電力を蓄え、ピーク時に蓄えたエネルギーを利用してピーク負荷を削減することにより、これを可能にする重要な技術です。再生可能エネルギーとカーボンニュートラルへの日本のコミットメントが、日本におけるバッテリーエネルギー貯蔵シス テム（BESS）市場の急速な発展の舞台を整えました。この成長を支えているのは、2030年までに発電構成に占める再生可能エネルギーの割合を36%から38%に引き上げ、2050年までにカーボン・ニュートラルを達成するという日本政府の目標です。これは、現在日本の発電を支配しているLNG、石炭、石油のような化石燃料に対し裁定取引による大きな収益機会をもたらします。

3DOMとテスノロジーは、日本における電池の証券化と証券取引に関する知的財産（IP）を保有しており、現在、生産から資産の証券化・商業化、資産の廃止・リサイクルに至るまで、蓄電資産の生涯を通じて収益化するための専門システムプラットフォームを開発しています。この新しい革新的な「グリーン・ファイナンシング・モデル」は、現在比較的初期段階にある日本におけるバッテリーエネルギー蓄電システム（BESS）資産の成長を大幅に後押しするものと期待され、2030年までに約10GWの蓄電容量という日本の需要に対応するものです。

noco-nocoは、高性能な電池を誰もが気軽に使える社会インフラとして身近なものにすることを目指し、セパレータ「X-SEPA™」をはじめとする電池関連技術の開発に取り組んできました。このビジョンを実現するためには、長寿命で環境にやさしい電池を数多く市場に投入する必要があります。noco-nocoは自社開発する電池と、3DOMおよびテスノロジーが開発するBESS証券化に関する技術やIPを融合させることで、アジア太平洋地域におけるBESS市場の迅速な展開を促進する相乗効果を創り出す計画です。当初の目標市場は、日本国内で増加する不安定電源に対応するため、系統用蓄電池の需給調整機能が必要とされる定置用蓄電池の確立に重点を置きます。

さらに当社は、シンガポールに本社を置くB2G Energies Pte Ltdとの間で、日本を除くアジア太平洋地域におけるエネルギー貯蔵システムを含む再生可能エネルギープロジェクトの展開、建設、実施に関する協力に関する覚書を締結したことも発表しました。B2G Energiesは、エネルギー貯蔵システムとエネルギー・システム・インテグレーションを専門とするシンガポールの大手再生可能エネルギー企業で、二酸化炭素排出量を削減する持続可能で革新的なソリューションを提供することに専念し、クリーンでグリーンなエネルギー源への移行に向けた最前線に位置しています。

「当社は、パートナーのB2G Energiesとともに、このバッテリー証券化技術をアジア太平洋地域に導入し、低炭素で持続可能な未来へのクリーンエネルギー転換を加速するために必要な蓄電容量を展開することを楽しみにしています。」とnoco-noco Inc. 取締役 CEO の松村正大はコメントしました。

B2G Energy取締役最高経営責任者のGarry Tayは、「エネルギー転換の旅においてnoco-nocoと協力できることを嬉しく思います。今後6年間で再生可能エネルギーによる発電量が47％以上増加すると予想されるため、アジア太平洋地域で蓄電池システムを導入する大きな可能性があります。エネルギー貯蔵システムとエネルギー・システム・インテグレーションにおける当社の専門知識を活用することで、アジア太平洋全域で再生可能エネルギーの導入を大きく前進させるこれらのソリューションを提供することを目指します。」と付け加えました。





noco-noco Inc. (Nasdaq: NCNC) is a technology solutions provider working to accelerate the global transformation to a decarbonized economy. Building its business on X-SEPA™ — the revolutionary battery separator technology developed in Japan and designed for long-lasting and high heat-resistant performance— noco-noco addresses the need for clean, affordable, and sustainable energy storage solutions.

