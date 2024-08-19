WSP Successfully Closes $1,150 Million Equity Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES, OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP (TSX: WSP) (“WSP”, the “Corporation”, “we”, “us” or “our”), is pleased to announce that it has completed today its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts of the Corporation (the “Offering Subscription Receipts”) and private placement (the “Concurrent Private Placement”) of subscription receipts of the Corporation (the “Placement Subscription Receipts” and collectively with the Offering Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,150 million, including full exercise of the over-allotment option and the additional subscription options.

The Corporation issued 2,811,750 Offering Subscription Receipts, including 366,750 Offering Subscription Receipts issued as a result of the exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Capital Markets (the “Joint Bookrunners”) at a price of $204.50 (the “Offer Price”) per Offering Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $575 million.

In addition, the Corporation issued 2,813,178 Placement Subscription Receipts at the Offer Price by way of a Concurrent Private Placement with (i) GIC Pte. Ltd. (“GIC”), (ii) Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”), (iii) British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), and (iv) a Canadian wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments” and collectively with GIC, CDPQ and BCI, the “Investors”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $575.3 million, which includes 366,936 Placement Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the additional subscription options by each of the Investors. Assuming the issuance of the common shares of the Corporation (each, a “Common Share”) underlying the Placement Subscription Receipts and the Offering Subscription Receipts, (i) CDPQ will beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 20,585,727 Common Shares representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) CPP Investments will beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 15,503,139 Common Shares representing approximately 11.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

WSP intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to fund in part the purchase price payable in respect of its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of POWER Engineers, Incorporated (“POWER”), and accordingly reduce amounts to be drawn on the closing of the Acquisition under the new fully committed term loans to be made available to the Corporation in connection with the closing of the Acquisition.

The net proceeds from the Offering and the gross proceeds from the Concurrent Private Placement will be held in escrow pending the completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is completed on or prior to 11:59 pm (Eastern time) on August 12, 2025 (the “Outside Date”), such proceeds will be released to the Corporation, and each holder of Subscription Receipts will receive, without additional consideration and without further action, one Common Share for each Subscription Receipt held upon closing of the Acquisition together with, without duplication, an amount, if any, equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the date of the closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to the date immediately preceding the date of the closing of the Acquisition, less any applicable withholding taxes. If (i) the closing of the Acquisition does not occur on or prior to 11:59 pm (Eastern time) on the Outside Date; (ii) the Corporation advises the Joint Bookrunners or announces to the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition, or (iii) the transaction agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms (any such event, a “Termination Event” and the date on which the earliest Termination Event occurs, the “Termination Date”), the holders of Subscription Receipts will receive a cash payment equal to the Offer Price of the Subscription Receipts plus their pro rata share of the interest actually earned on the escrowed funds during the term of the escrow. The Underwriters’ fee of approximately $23 million, representing 4% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, was paid as to 50% on the closing of the Offering and 50% will be paid upon and subject to the closing of the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the early fourth quarter of 2024, subject to closing conditions including receipt of approval by the POWER shareholders and regulatory approval in the U.S.The Offering Subscription Receipts are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on Monday August 19, 2024, under the ticker symbol “WSP.R.”

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The Offering Subscription Receipts have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offering Subscription Receipts may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the Offering Subscription Receipts in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

