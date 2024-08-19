IDSCA Now Offering Bets for the 2024-2025 NFL and NCAA Football Seasons

TOBOSI, Costa Rica, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IDSCA, a pay per head site, recently unveiled betting options for the upcoming professional and college football season. Bookies will be able to offer bets through the site to their players all throughout both seasons.

From the NFL preseason through the Super Bowl and from the first week of college football through the BCS Championship, players will be able to place many different kinds of bets through the IDSCA.

For both sports, the IDSCA offers bets on the moneyline (the odds), the point spread, and the over/under. The IDSCA will update these throughout the week before the game as circumstances warrant.

Bookies using IDSCA software have the capability to set their own lines for their players. This functionality was specifically designed by the IDSCA to allow for more sportsbook customization. Bookies can choose which bets to offer their players.

For many games, bettors will be able to bet on the scoring in the first quarter, the first half, and the third quarter, in addition to the 4th quarter/final score.

Prop bets will be available throughout the season. These bets will not be tied to the outcome of a game, but instead what a player or player does throughout the game.

Futures bets will also be available. With these, players bet on which teams will win a division, a conference, a championship, and so forth.

“The last NFL and NCAA football seasons were incredible. We expect this year to be no different. College football’s landscape has changed dramatically, with conference realignments, playoff additions, and more. The pro game has changed, too. Seemingly every team has a franchise quarterback and a compelling case for why this could be a very big year. We can’t wait to see what our bookies and bettors can do in 2024 and 2025,” said a spokesperson from the IDSCA.

In addition to football, bookies and bettors can bet on baseball, basketball, hockey, and many other sports. These include professional, collegiate, and international options as well.

For more information about football betting in 2024-2025, football sportsbook betting, or to make a press inquiry, contact the IDSCA.

