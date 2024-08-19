Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Research Inc., Announces Preliminary Positive Research Data Highlighting the Potential of Proprietary Exosome Technology for Skin Health Applications

Preliminary data from the research study in partnership with Dalhousie University demonstrates that Elevai’s hUMSC derived exosomes (“ELEVAI exosomes™”) contain over 800 proteins that are associated with wound healing, immunomodulation and remodeling of the skin’s extracellular matrix (“ECM”).

ELEVAI exosomes™ protein profile detected as part of this study was statistically significant and notably enriched compared to 54 previously published sets of exosome protein data.



Data implies ELEVAI exosomes™ may be a source for proteins that typically decrease with age, and can be important components that prevent skin thinning, loss of elasticity and wrinkle formation.



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, today announced results from an on-going research study in partnership with Dr. Stanislav Sokolenko’s Lab, Associate Professor at Dalhousie University’s Department of Process Engineering and Applied Science, demonstrating the potential of its proprietary Precision Regenerative Exosome Technology™ (“PREx™”) in generating exosomes that carry proteins associated with extracellular matrix organization, immune functions, and wound healing.

“In this study, we were trying to answer whether our exosomes were fundamentally different than exosomes from other sources,” stated Company Chief Executive Officer Jordan R. Plews. “The data has led us to believe that, when appropriately processed through our PREx™ platform, our ethically sourced human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (“hUMSC”) release exosomes enriched with a profile of proteins similar to, but distinct from, other mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) sources.”

In the study samples, ELEVAI exosomes™ demonstrated typical exosome morphology and diameter as measured by transmission electron microscopy (“TEM”), as well as enrichment for proteins associated with hemostasis, immunomodulation, wound healing, and remodeling of extracellular matrix proteins, as defined by their gene ontology and Reactome Pathway Analysis1 and specific reaction pathways related to skin health identified by the Reactome database.2 Moreover, preliminary data suggests ELEVAI exosomes™ were found to be considerably more enriched in proteins related to ECM organization, hemostasis, and cellular response to stress when compared to existing published protein studies of exosomes from other MSC sources.

The proteins found in Elevai exosomes include types of collagens, integrins, laminin fibres, fibronectin, fibulin, metalloproteinase inhibitors, and matrix metalloproteinases, among dozens of others. Such proteins are important components that prevent skin thinning, loss of elasticity, and wrinkle formation. In Elevai exosomes, these proteins were statistically significant and notably enriched compared to 54 previously published sets of exosome protein data.

“Exosomes from hUMSCs are known to contain many more proteins than exosomes from non-stem cell sources, like platelets or fibroblasts,” stated Dr. Stanislav Sokolenko. “However, this study further demonstrates that Elevai’s exosomes in particular, as compared to 54 previously published sets of exosome protein data, contain a distinct profile of proteins as compared to other MSC sources and are enriched for proteins commonly associated with skin and ECM remodeling, including collagen, fibrillin, TIMP2 and many others.”

ELEVAI Exosomes™ are produced from huMSCs using the proprietary PREx™ process developed by Elevai Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jordan R. Plews. Based on the foregoing preclinical data, Elevai believes that PREx™ exosomes have potential to be used as a tool to effectively address the appearance of a range of some of the most common skin concerns including the appearance of skin firmness, oxidative stress, photodamage, hyperpigmentation, and texture of soft tissue deficits, such as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, returning skin to a healthier looking state.

Elevai and partner Dalhousie University are in the process of planning additional experiments that will expand the existing scope protein research, examine impact of Elevai’s exosomes on skin related functions, and be the basis of creation of synthetic exosomes, enabling the Elevai PREx™ protein profile to be used in broader applications such as bone regeneration, wound healing and immune regulation. Elevai anticipates sharing the full dataset by year-end.

About Elevai Labs Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, Elevai aims to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Research Inc.

Elevai Research Inc., domiciled in Canada, is currently dedicated to medical scientific research and development efforts, utilizing Canadian research grants and partnering with leading Canadian Universities to push the boundaries of innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Elevai’s limited operating history and historical losses; Elevai’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Elevai’s dependence on the success of its product candidates EL-22 and EL-32; that Elevai may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Elevai’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Elevai’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and Elevai’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and the design, objectives and timing of its studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact:

Makenzie Mann

contact@elevailabs.com

References

1Gene ontology or “GO” terms provided by the Alliance of Genome Resources (https://www.alliancegenome.org/)

2 Reactome database (https://reactome.org/what-is-reactome)