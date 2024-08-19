Orchid Honored as Silver Stevie Award Winner in 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid , the first and only AI-powered EHR for mental health, announced today has been named a winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year (Healthcare) in the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence ® today. More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees.



Orchid integrates advanced and proprietary AI features to automate and simplify the creation and management of clinical notes, forms and patient records. As one Stevie judge wrote, “Orchid’s system represents a major advancement in EHR technology.” By offering a seamless and intuitive user experience coupled with AI technology, Orchid supports healthcare providers in delivering the highest-quality care while reducing administrative tasks.

Ada Peng, who spearheads Orchid’s AI development, said, “Our goal at Orchid is to continually push the boundaries of what's possible with AI in healthcare. This recognition validates our efforts to transform how clinicians interact with EHR systems, making their work more efficient and patient-focused."

“At Orchid, we continuously innovate to reduce clinical admin work to help free up workloads and to enable clinicians to focus more on patient care," said Orchid CEO and founder Joseph Pomianowski. “Winning the Silver Stevie® Award is not only a testament to our team's relentless commitment to leveraging AI to ease the administrative burden for mental health professionals but also a win for every clinician on Orchid who helped contribute to the company’s success.”

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing, and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Tech . The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday September 16, 2024.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Orchid:

Orchid is a Y Combinator-backed healthcare company that offers the first and only AI-powered EHR for mental health, helping to automate note taking and reducing other administrative burdens so clinicians can spend more time on patient care. Many independent clinicians spend up to 25 percent of their time on administrative work – by removing much of that, Orchid enables clinicians to see more patients, and can relieve the current shortage of clinicians, reduce clinician burnout, and help more people gain access to care. Clinicians can use Orchid’s full EHR for managing their practice and patients or leverage just the AI-powered progress note feature on top of their legacy EHR, to alleviate their primary administrative burden. Thousands of clinicians are already using Orchid – start a free trial at orchid.health.

