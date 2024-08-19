Renomination for Commission on Ethics

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the renomination of Commission Member on Ethics in Lobbying and Government, Michael A. Cardozo. The public will have three weeks to comment on the nominee, who will then be presented to the Independent Review Committee.

“The Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government is an independent, fair-minded ethics agency that provides greater transparency and accountability for New Yorkers and helps restore trust in government,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to renominate the well-respected, independent legal expert, Michael A. Cardozo, to the Commission for consideration by the Independent Review Committee, and I remain committed to providing any support necessary to the Commission and the Committee to help ensure they are successful in carrying out their mission.”

Michael A. Cardozo has been renominated to serve on the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Mr. Cardozo is a former New York City Corporation Counsel and currently serves on the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. As New York City's longest-tenured Corporation Counsel, Mr. Cardozo led the City's 700-lawyer law department from 2002 through 2013, serving as legal counsel to the Mayor, the City and all its agencies. He has leadership roles on the boards of many civic organizations including Citizens Union, the Fund for Modern Courts and the Advisory Board of Legal Outreach; he was also appointed by the New York State Chief Judge to chair the New York State Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation.

Public comment on this renomination can be submitted online.

Governor Hochul first proposed replacing the Joint Committee on Public Ethics with a new independent ethics agency as part of her 2022 State of the State agenda. Legislation creating the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government passed both houses of the Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Hochul on April 9, 2022.