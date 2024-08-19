Submit Release
Last chance to register for 2024 Public Forum

The 2024 Public Forum theme is “Re-globalization: Better Trade for a Better World”. The Forum will be an in-person event and will take place at the WTO headquarters in Geneva. The online registration form, which must be completed by all participants, is available here.

The Forum's 135 sessions will focus on how trade can be made more inclusive and how to ensure that the benefits of trade reach more people. The provisional programme is available here.

Click here for additional information on this year's Forum.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected]

 

