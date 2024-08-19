Tolentino: Sponsorship of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of SB 2492 and HB 7819 (Philippine Maritime Zones Bill)

PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 Sponsorship of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of SB 2492 and HB 7819 (Philippine Maritime Zones Bill) • Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino.

• Principal Author and Sponsor, Senate Bill No. 2492

• Senate session, 19 August 2024 Early this morning, Mr. President, something transpired in our Exclusive Economic Zone. Perhaps members of this chamber are already aware that two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were rammed, intentionally, with perhaps an intent to inflict harm and damage to the crew members. I'm speaking of BRP Bagacay, as well as BRP Cape Engaño. Mr. President, this just shows the lack of good faith, the lack of transparency of the People's Republic of China in dealing with the Philippines in the continuing annual Bilateral Consultative Meeting. I just raised that manifestation Mr. President, because this is very timely. We are in receipt of the conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill No. 7819. This is the bill on the Maritime Zones Act. With that, Mr. President, I move that we approve the same. [Inquiry by the presiding officer, Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Jinggoy Estrada] The highlights of the disagreeing provisions would perhaps relay to the convergence of articles concerning the internal waters, as well as the archipelagic waters. This was already agreed upon by both chambers that it will be fused as one, Mr. President. And this would jive likewise with the Magallona v. Executive Secretary Supreme Court case, Mr. President. So what the committee did was to just fuse both provisions, the internal waters as well as archipelagic waters provisions, and I think we have now a clearer bill with the forthcoming approval of the Archipelagic Sea Lanes law, this would be as clear as day, Mr President. So I reiterate my previous motion, I move that we approve and ratify the conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill 7819, and let the text of the joint explanation be deemed spread into the records of this chamber, I so move, Mr. President. [The bicameral conference committee report is approved.]