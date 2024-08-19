Company Provides Second Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Business Reflects Strategic Shift in Legacy Business Model

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced its results of operations for the three-months ended June 30,2024.

“We are pleased to report our second quarter results of operations,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine. “We spent much of the second quarter focused on the necessary due diligence, legal and audit work to close the SemiCab acquisition. Despite these added expenses, we were successful in controlling overall costs, maintain a strong balance sheet, and preparing for a business holiday retail season for our legacy consumer electronics business.”

Second quarter operational highlights were as follows:

1) Stable Existing Customer Revenues: Sales were largely flat at $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. The $0.2 million (7.6%) decreased was reflective of very limited changes in maintenance inventory restocking requirements among existing clients.

2) Strict Cost Control Across Legacy Operations: Operating expenses for the second quarter were $2.6 million, as compared to $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2023. The Company has aggressively reduced recurring operating expenses, particularly in the areas of logistics, headcount, and occupancy within the legacy retail-centric consumer electronics business. Excluding a $3.9 million non-cash impairment, the Company generated an operating loss of $2.3 million, as compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the prior year.

3) Deleveraged Balance Sheet: The Company focused heavily on contracting its balance sheet, converting short term assets to cash, and significantly reducing its short-term liabilities. In total, short-term liabilities decreased $7.1 million (43.8%) to $9.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Other than a disputed operating lease that the Company asserts has been terminated, the Company had no debt other than trade payables at the end of the second quarter.

4) Strategic Shift in the Legacy Business Model: For the legacy consumer electronics business, the strategic shift has accelerated. The Company made significant headway into expanding its karaoke product assortment into non-retail channels. The Company also continues to see growth in its music subscription model tied to its WiFi enabled karaoke devices.

5) Prioritization of SemiCab: Much of the second quarter corporate activities focused on the legal, audit, and due diligence process for the completion of the SemiCab acquisition, which was completed on July 3, 2024. With that transaction now complete, the executive team of the Company is now focused on integration, client expansion, revenue growth and critical vendor relationships.

“As we will expand on in our earnings call, we are now focused on getting back to growth. First, as we begin to enter the Fall season, our production, sales and operations teams are ramping up to execute a successful holiday season. Our manufacturing suppliers are producing inventory and shipping products in coordination with the coming holiday season and retail and consumer demand. The Singing Machine brand remains the #1 brand in consumer karaoke and continues to occupy the bulk of retail shelf space for this coming season. Separately, we are integrating with our new team at SemiCab and aligning them for growth as we collectively push to rapidly expand our customer base, drive revenues and unlock the potential of this exciting, highly-scalable, AI-technology across multiple geographies in the global logistics space.”

Results of operations for the first quarter are summarized as follows:

Net Sales- Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased to approximately $2,440,000 from approximately $2,625,000 representing a decrease of approximately $185,000 (7.0 %) as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower overall sell-through results during the past holiday season, mostly with our largest customer, Walmart, which in turn diminished inventory restocking requirements during the first six months of the calendar year which is historically off-peak shipping season.



Gross Profit- Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased to approximately $324,000 from approximately $529,000 representing a decrease of approximately $205,000 (38.8%) as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 13.3% as compared to 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Approximately $260,000 of the decrease in gross profit was primarily due the increased sales in excess inventory which yielded significantly lower margin than current models sold and was offset by a decrease in expenses of approximately $57,000 associated with the miscellaneous logistics costs relate to the timing of receipt of new goods.



Operating Expenses- During the three months ended June 30, 2024, total operating expenses increased to approximately $6,478,000, compared to approximately $2,960,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023. This represents an increase in total operating expenses of approximately $3,518,000 from the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the write-off of impaired operating lease assets of approximately $3,878,000 related to the hospitality lease. This increase in operating expenses was offset by a decrease in seasonal debt reserves of approximately $156,000, a decrease in logistics costs of approximately $124,000 associated with the closing of the warehouse operation and outsourcing of logistics to a third-party logistics company, acceleration of depreciation expense of approximately $130,000 recognized in the prior year on impaired fixed assets associated with the closing of the warehouse.



About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 1,245,000 $ 6,703,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $86,919 and $174,000, respectively 2,349,000 7,308,000 Due from Oxford Bank 187,000 - Accounts receivable related parties 414,000 269,000 Inventory 6,910,000 6,871,000 Returns asset 619,000 1,919,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,000 136,000 Total Current Assets 11,791,000 23,206,000 Property and equipment, net 305,000 404,000 Operating leases - right of use assets 178,000 3,926,000 Other non-current assets 93,000 179,000 Total Assets $ 12,367,000 $ 27,715,000 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,676,000 $ 7,616,000 Accrued expenses 1,842,000 2,614,000 Refund due to customer 1,171,000 1,743,000 Customer prepayments 38,000 687,000 Reserve for sales returns 2,174,000 3,390,000 Other current liabilities 37,000 75,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 165,000 84,000 Total Current Liabilities 9,103,000 16,209,000 Other liabilities, net of current portion - 3,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,136,000 3,925,000 Total Liabilities 13,239,000 20,137,000 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 7,418,061 issued and 6,418,061 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 6,418,061 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023. 64,000 64,000 Additional paid-in capital 33,465,000 33,429,000 Accumulated deficit (34,401,000 ) (25,915,000 ) Total Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity (872,000 ) 7,578,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 12,367,000 $ 27,715,000

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Sales $ 2,440,000 $ 2,625,000 $ 4,866,000 $ 6,008,000 Cost of Goods Sold 2,116,000 2,096,000 4,040,000 4,659,000 Gross Profit 324,000 529,000 826,000 1,349,000 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 547,000 445,000 1,177,000 1,257,000 General and administrative expenses 2,053,000 2,515,000 4,212,000 4,670,000 Operating lease impairment expense 3,878,000 - 3,878,000 - Total Operating Expenses 6,478,000 2,960,000 9,267,000 5,927,000 Loss from Operations (6,154,000 ) (2,431,000 ) (8,441,000 ) (4,578,000 ) Other (Expenses) Income Gain from Employee Retention Credit Program refund - - - 704,000 Interest expense (17,000 ) (29,000 ) (45,000 ) (69,000 ) Total Other (Expenses) Income, net (17,000 ) (29,000 ) (45,000 ) 635,000 Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (6,171,000 ) (2,460,000 ) (8,486,000 ) (3,943,000 ) Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 52,000 - - (1,502,000 ) Net Loss $ (6,119,000 ) $ (2,460,000 ) $ (8,486,000 ) $ (5,445,000 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.56 ) Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic and diluted 6,418,061 3,872,447 6,418,061 3,487,299

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,486,000 ) (5,445,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 105,000 238,000 Provision for estimated cost of returns 1,301,000 1,820,000 Provision for inventory obsolescence - 271,000 Credit losses 14,000 7,000 Operating lease impairment expense 3,878,000 - Loss from disposal of property and equipment - 3,000 Stock based compensation 36,000 138,000 Amortization of right of use assets 20,000 316,000 Change in net deferred tax assets - 1,399,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,945,000 6,303,000 Due from banks (187,000 ) - Accounts receivable - related parties (145,000 ) 87,000 Inventories (38,000 ) (1,714,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,000 (167,000 ) Other non-current assets (64,000 ) (135,000 ) Accounts payable (3,940,000 ) 560,000 Accrued expenses (771,000 ) (1,939,000 ) Customer deposits (572,000 ) - Refunds due to customers (649,000 ) 577,000 Reserve for sales returns (1,217,000 ) (2,604,000 ) Operating lease liabilities 291,000 (329,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,410,000 ) (614,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,000 ) (137,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,000 ) (137,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from sale of stock, net of offering costs - 1,640,000 Net payments on revolving lines of credit - (1,761,000 ) Other (42,000 ) (33,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,000 ) (154,000 ) Net change in cash (5,458,000 ) (905,000 ) Cash at beginning of year 6,703,000 2,795,000 Cash at end of period 1,245,000 1,890,000 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest 40,000 24,000 Equipment purchased under capital lease - 55,000

See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements