Expion360 Partners with Alaskan Campers to Equip Truck Campers with Advanced Lithium Battery Solutions

REDMOND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced a new partnership with Alaskan Camper, LLC d/b/a Alaskan Campers. Through this collaboration, Expion360's state-of-the-art 12.8V GC2 162Ah VHC internally heated battery will come standard in all of Alaskan Campers’ truck camper product lines.



Alaskan Campers, renowned for its unique hard-sided, pop-up truck campers, will now feature Expion360's advanced lithium battery technology. This integration ensures that outdoor enthusiasts have reliable and efficient power for their adventures. Additionally, the power system will be expandable to include two additional GC2 batteries.

Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Alaskan Campers, a brand that embodies the spirit of adventure and innovation. By integrating our 12.8V GC2 162Ah VHC internally heated battery as a standard feature, we are providing Alaskan Campers' customers with one of our most reliable and efficient power solutions. This partnership highlights our commitment to enhancing the outdoor experience for all adventurers."

Alaskan Campers offers the only hard-sided, pop-up truck campers on the market, providing a unique telescopic solution that raises and lowers the camper at the push of a button. These campers combine the nimbleness of a truck camper with the protection of a hard-sided RV, making them ideal for diverse terrains and climates. With extensive personalization options, customers can build their unique Alaskan Camper to reflect their style and meet their specific needs.

Rob Scheele, Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Alaskan Campers, added, "Alaskan Campers is delighted to partner with Expion360, a company renowned for designing best-in-class lithium battery solutions across industries. This partnership enables us to integrate state-of-the-art power systems into our campers, ensuring unmatched quality and reliability for those seeking the next great destination. Together, we are powering the pursuit of adventure with technology that's safer, more efficient, and built for the long run."

About Alaskan Campers

In 1953, inspired by a challenging adventure in the Alaskan wilderness, World War II veteran Don Hall and his wife Irene designed the first camper that could raise and lower, combining the comfort of home with the mobility needed for the outdoors. By 1958, the Halls launched the unparalleled “telescopic camper”, and Alaskan Campers was born. Over the years, Alaskan Campers has evolved, introducing innovative designs and expanding living spaces, all while maintaining a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its long-term, highly-skilled craftsman employees, ensuring each custom-built camper meets high standards of durability, convenience, and functionality. With significant upgrades to their production facility and new leadership, Alaskan Campers continues to honor its adventurous roots while evolving to provide more customization options for customers. For more information, please visit Alaskan Campers .

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here .

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com .

