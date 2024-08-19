US Nuclear Forced to Expand Its Ohio Production Floor and Shipment Volume to Keep Up With the Surge of Incoming Orders

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help keep up with surging incoming purchase orders, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) is now significantly expanding their Overhoff (Ohio) production floor area to increase shipment volume. This is necessary due to increasingly high demand for their famous tritium monitors. This is all caused by the AI nuclear energy boom and the big money, worldwide scramble to design and build the long awaited fusion energy generators that we are all waiting for.

For these reasons, USN is in the process of reorganizing one of the company’s subsidiaries, Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), thus improving efficiency and shipment volume amongst its subsidiaries.

ECC is one of US Nuclear’s newer divisions and specializes in manufacturing high-quality x-ray calibration and measurement instrumentation for x-ray machines globally. US Nuclear acquired ECC back in 2016 and moved production from New York to the company’s Overhoff Technology Corp. division in Milford, OH which manufactures tritium monitoring instrumentation. However, this move also shifted some of Overhoff’s resources to production of ECC instrumentation. Now, with Overhoff receiving a rising influx of new purchase orders, US Nuclear has decided to shift production of ECC equipment to its Technical Associates subsidiary in Canoga Park, CA.

This move will greatly benefit all of the company’s main branches. First and most importantly, it will free up resources at Overhoff to improve shipment volume and keep up with surging new orders. On the other side, Technical Associates has excess manufacturing capacity allowing for the flawless integration of ECC instrumentation production and further boost to its California shipment volume.

The move is already in the process and will be effective in the near future, providing an enormous boost to US Nuclear’s efficiency and shipments.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com .

CONTACT: