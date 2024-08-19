SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (NYSE: SEG) and Encourages SEG Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (NYSE: SEG) (“Seaport”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On August 1, 2024, Seaport announced that it had completed its separation from Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (“Howard Hughes”), with Howard Hughes shareholders receiving one share of Seaport common stock for every nine shares of Howard Hughes common stock that they held as of July 29, 2024 (the “Record Date”).

Since the Record Date, shares of Seaport’s common stock have declined in value from $34.00 per share to under $25.00 per share, a decline of over $9.00 per share, or 26% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Howard Hughes and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with the separation of Seaport and the subsequent drop in the value of Seaport’s shares since the Record Date.

Howard Hughes shareholders who received shares of Seaport common stock in connection with the separation are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

