BairesDev’s Growth Lands It on the Inc. 5000 List for Its Fifth Year

The software outsourcing unicorn ranks among the top tech companies based on its revenue growth in the last three years.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev , an award-winning software outsourcing company, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time. Hitting this growth milestone is a result of BairesDev continuously delivering top-tier software solutions, winning repeat business and making a name for itself in the software industry.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on three-year revenue growth. The 2024 honorees have navigated inflationary pressures while adding 874,459 jobs to the economy over the past three years. BairesDev’s presence on this list since 2019 displays its ability to adapt and succeed in any market conditions. Achievements contributing to BairesDev’s growth include:

91% Client Satisfaction Rate: BairesDev maintains an average client relationship of three years, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

Impact across 100+ industries: The company has successfully completed more than 1,250 projects for organizations of all shapes and sizes.

Preferred Employer Status: With over 2 million applications received annually, the software outsourcing firm continues to attract top-tier talent from all over the world.



"Our fifth inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's pursuit of innovation and our commitment to providing top-notch service to our clients," said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev. "This achievement motivates us to continue delivering exceptional solutions that enhance our clients' businesses."

BairesDev’s growth is driven by its approach of sourcing the top 1% of tech talent, ensuring high-quality delivery and cultural alignment with North American clients. The company’s expertise spans diverse industries and technologies, enabling it to address complex technological challenges.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

