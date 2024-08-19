Kaltura Named Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious international annual awards program has recognized Kaltura Events among thousands of marketing, advertising and sales technologies around the world

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that Kaltura Webinars and Events has won Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

The win celebrates Kaltura’s ongoing innovation in the field of webinars and virtual and hybrid events, most notably with its continued addition and enhancements of AI-powered engagement and personalization tools. Kaltura continues to incorporate several new features into its solution, including an AI-based content repurposing engine that can turn video content from events into video highlights and summaries, as well as text assets such as blogs and eBooks; an AI-based email notification engine; and an event page builder, offering new branding possibilities so organizations can make their events unique, better attract leads, and promote curated content and upcoming events. Kaltura has also introduced an AI powered real-time event moderator assistant that monitors engagement and suggests the best course of action and mood analyzer that tracks sentiment in the chat and provides real-time insights and actions to moderators.

“These tools have driven an 89% increase in audience engagement for virtual events and webinars. Organizations using Kaltura Webinars and Events have also seen an 83% increase in satisfaction scores and efficiency, all while cutting costs and boosting productivity,” said Nohar Zmora, SVP Marketing at Kaltura. “Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this important recognition. We will continue to innovate technology and AI tools that enhance the efficiency of virtual events and webinars and elevate digital experiences to new heights.”

Kaltura Webinars and Events enables organizers to create, manage, and track an entire portfolio of virtual events and webinars in one place. Designed to support any type and size of virtual event, Kaltura’s platform helps organizations create and manage extraordinary digital experiences. With a comprehensive engagement suite, event managers can utilize a wide range of tools to increase attendee engagement and drive meaningful interactions. Kaltura’s AI tools use real-time session data to suggest immediate actions to grow their attendance and enrich the audience’s experience and can even generate webinar titles, blurbs, and agendas with basic prompts.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Kaltura helps organizations create and manage extraordinary digital experiences of every size. With the potential end of 3rd party-data availability, companies are scrambling to create their own sources of data to power their personalization efforts. Sourcing this data is now critical, increasing the importance of virtual events,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “By empowering marketers to do just that, Kaltura is helping companies to deliver increasingly personalized digital experiences as marketing moves into this new reality. Congratulations on winning ‘Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider!’”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com

About MarTech Breakthrough





Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

