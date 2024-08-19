The Stories Behind TORRAS: We Designed and Engineered, Not Just ‘Manufactured’

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS, a brand dedicated to innovation and high-quality, is proud to share the stories behind two of its flagship products: Ostand Cases and COOLiFY, embodying TORRAS's mission to help people shatter the ordinary and create better versions of themselves anytime, anywhere. The slogan, "Be Here Now," encapsulates how TORRAS helps individuals "create the present" or "enjoy the present" in various life scenarios.





Ostand Cases: Ostand Case for All Cases

Phone cases are often overlooked until they're needed or fail. For TORRAS, the status quo simply wasn't good enough. Our phone cases have withstood the test of time—even surviving a mid-air fall from an airplane. Over a decade of refinement has culminated in genuine engineering excellence, not mere manufacturing.

The driving force behind our Ostand Cases is the desire to provide users with a comfortable, unobtrusive interaction experience. Most phone cases with built-in stands compromise on user experience due to their external design, which can be uncomfortable and limit viewing angles. Recognizing this, we developed a seamless solution: the "invisible" stand, integrated into the case itself, ensuring comfort and ease of use without compromising durability or functionality.

Our commitment to "invisible" technology is a testament to our belief that the best design is one that goes unnoticed. It's a delicate balance of aesthetics and practicality, where complexity is transformed into simplicity and ease of use. This philosophy is reflected in every aspect of our Ostand Cases, making them not just phone cases but essential companions for everyday life.

COOLiFY: The Ultimate Personal Air Conditioner

Behind the creation of COOLiFY lies a story of innovation driven by passion. Kai Liu, the product manager for COOLiFY, is an avid sports enthusiast who noticed a significant decline in outdoor activities during summer months. This observation sparked an idea: why not bring air conditioning directly to the body?

The result was the world's first personal air conditioner, setting a new standard for staying cool in any environment. Whether it's camping in the wild or competing at the highest levels of sports, COOLiFY proves its unmatched effectiveness, providing a refreshing breeze wherever and whenever needed.

At TORRAS, we are a community of young engineers and entrepreneurs united by a common love for design and technical prowess. Together, we strive to constantly shatter the ordinary and create a high-quality technology lifestyle. Our goal is to assist users in fully engaging in every aspect of life and enabling them to unleash their full potential at any time and in any place.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary." They now have obtained more than 2,600 patents thus far, with more than 40 prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

Press Contacts

TORRAS Marketing: marketing@torraslife.com

TORRAS Marketing Manager: jacinta@torras-global.com

TORRAS PR Manager: ashley@torras-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87515ee3-2f05-46da-8879-6371203a699b