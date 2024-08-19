Cedars Preschool Expands to Macon

MACON, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedars Preschool is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, Cedars Preschool at Macon today. As a leader in Early Childhood Education, Cedars Preschool is expanding its mission to enrich the lives of the families within the Macon community.



This new location represents a major milestone in Cedars Preschools commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences. Cedars Preschool at Macon is the 13th location to open in Georgia, with further locations on the horizon. By establishing a presence in Macon, Cedars Preschool aims to extend its nurturing environment, innovative curriculum, and dedicated educators to a wider audience.

Cedars Preschool at Macon features state-of-the-art facilities meticulously designed to encourage creativity, exploration, and holistic child development. From spacious, well-appointed classrooms to vibrant outdoor play areas, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to ignite a lifelong passion for learning.

“Our mission at Cedars Preschool is to make a positive impact on families and communities through high-quality early childhood education,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education, the parent company of Cedars Preschool. “The opening of our new Macon location is an exciting opportunity to further our goal of equipping children with the skills they need to thrive in a dynamic world and celebrate their growth every day.”

Cedars Preschool at Macon will offer a diverse range of programs tailored to meet the needs and interests of children from infancy through preschool age. Emphasizing hands-on learning, social-emotional development, and kindergarten readiness, our programs are designed to support each child’s individual journey.

Currently, Cedars Preschool at Macon is enrolling children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old. Plans for the future include expanding the facility to provide After School Care and Summer Camp beginning in late Fall 2024. We can’t wait for you to be a part of the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of Cedars Preschool. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.