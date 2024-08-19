BridgeBio Launches MyAchonJourney, a New Resource for Families Navigating Achondroplasia

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, and QED Therapeutics, the BridgeBio affiliate focused on developing treatment options for skeletal dysplasias, today announced the launch of the initial phase of MyAchonJourney, a new online resource to support individuals and families living with achondroplasia.



"MyAchonJourney helps bridge the gap between medical care and daily life experiences," says William Mackenzie, M.D., Emeritus Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Nemours Children’s Health. “The goal of this comprehensive resource is not only to share knowledge about the medical impacts of living with achondroplasia, but to provide families with the tools they need to empower independence and assurance that their children can thrive, living full and happy lives.”

The launch of MyAchonJourney marks the start of a multi-phase initiative designed to provide ongoing, evolving support tailored to the unique needs of families at every stage of their lives with achondroplasia. Developed in collaboration with members and leaders of the skeletal dysplasia community, MyAchonJourney intends to fulfill a significant need of providing education and awareness for families with achondroplasia.

"Our journey as individuals with achondroplasia is broad and colorful. The uniqueness of our community offers an invaluable perspective of the world and society, and would be lost if not for the commitment to share the benefits of diversity in lived experiences,” said Colleen Gioffreda, Little People of America Biotech Committee Member. “An initiative like MyAchonJourney is a helpful resource in raising awareness, empowering our community with knowledge, and ensuring that our voices continue to be valued, respected, and validated."

In its initial phase, MyAchonJourney provides guidance on navigating medical topics, psychosocial issues, and quality-of-life adaptations through the first five years of a child's life, including:

Pregnancy and Birth: Information on receiving a diagnosis before birth, planning for the baby’s arrival, and what to expect in the initial days at home.

Infancy and Toddlerhood (Birth-2 Years): Information on potential medical issues, early developmental milestones, home and clothing modifications, and essential advocacy tips for parents.

Early Childhood (3-5 Years): Information on identifying support for mobility challenges; adaptations for home, school, and activities; and psychosocial resources.



Subsequent phases to be shared on the website will encompass support and resources for older children, teenagers, and young adults.

"QED and BridgeBio are committed to advancing education and awareness that goes beyond treatment decision-making for individuals living with achondroplasia," says Anne Lee Grumet, QED's Senior Director of Global Patient Advocacy. "We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of the community to develop a comprehensive resource that helps individuals and families navigate life with achondroplasia from birth through adulthood. Our intention for MyAchonJourney is to deliver a reliable and inclusive platform that equips people and their loved ones with practical information, empowering them to confidently lead enriching lives."

A special thank you to the dedicated task force members whose expertise and commitment were pivotal in developing MyAchonJourney:

Chandler Crews, Founder, The Chandler Project

Colleen Gioffreda, Clinical Operations Program Administrator, Johns Hopkins University and Little People of America Biotech Committee Member

Deborah Krakow, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Professor of Human Genetics, Pediatrics and Orthopaedic Surgery; Department of Human Genetics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Kimberly Fine, M.S., OTR/L, Occupational Therapist, Baptist Health South Florida

Kristen DeAndrade, Founder, Little Legs Big Heart Foundation

Mari Groves, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Michelle Kraus, MSW, Senior Social Worker, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest

Munira Shamim, J.D., Co-Founder and Parent, Growing Stronger

William Mackenzie, M.D., Emeritus Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Nemours Children’s Health



For more information and to explore the new website, visit MyAchonJourney.

