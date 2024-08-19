Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes Third Commercial Spider Silk Production Cycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today that it has completed the third commercial spider silk production cycle. This cycle primarily focused on producing the Company's BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids, which marks the second successful commercial production cycle of the Company's most advanced spider silk hybrids.



This production occurred during the region's rainy season, a time of high humidity and heavy rains, which prevents most silk producers from operating. Kraig Labs actively chose to continue production during the rainy season to further challenge test the robustness and resilience of its BAM-1 hybrids.

Operating during the rainy season helped to further optimize the Company’s silkworm colony and identify the best performers and future colony expansion. Renowned sericulture expert Dr. Nirmal Kumar is with the production team to analyze all of the data collected during this rearing cycle and guide the team to optimize the BAM-1 parental lines for continued success and growth of spider silk production.

Over the next two weeks, Kraig Labs will harvest the hybrid spider silk cocoons from this production cycle and send them to local reeling facilities. This batch of cocoons will be used to further refine reeling operations, improve efficiency, and produce additional finished spider silk for use and sale in end markets.

"There is no stiffer challenge for the robustness than operating during the rainy season. Our BAM-1 hybrids demonstrated that they are ready for the worst mother nature can throw at them," said Company COO, Jon Rice. "Our team continues to hit new production and processing milestones with the BAM-1 hybrids as the catalyst for rapid and continuous growth in our scalable and commercially sustainable spider silk production."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.