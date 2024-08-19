Global Whey Protein Market Growth from USD 6.5 Billion to USD 19.2 Billion by 2030
Whey Protein Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2030. with 9% CAGR Growth.NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Whey Protein Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30., cites MarkNtel Advisors in the recent research report. The market growth has been largely attributed to the presence of a large number of overweight and obese individuals who are prone to a range of health conditions, such as Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Barrett’s esophagus (BE), constipation, indigestion, and others. Whey protein aids weight management by increasing satiety, preserving lean muscle mass, and enhancing metabolic rate. This assists them to remain healthy and prevent the risk of diseases to a minimum. As a result, individuals have started incorporating whey protein into a balanced diet and exercise regimen for effective weight loss and maintenance.
With that, the Global Whey Protein Market has witnessed growth. In addition, visitations to gyms and fitness centers have largely contributed to the growing usage of whey protein products. Personal trainers in Gyms and fitness centers often recommend whey protein to their clients as part of their nutrition & workout routines. This recommendation from fitness professionals has fueled the adoption of whey protein among health-conscious individuals seeking to optimize their performance and achieve their fitness goals. As a result, the Global Whey Protein Market has witnessed growth.
Further, the increased marketing for whey protein products featuring renowned sportspersons as brand ambassadors has largely assisted in the growth of the Global Whey Protein Market. Athletes serve as influential role models not only within the sporting arena but also to a broader audience. They create a connection between a brand and consumers leading to customer acquisition and an increase in sales. Moreover, increasing disposable personal income has contributed to this growth of the Whey Protein Market.
Along with this, high disposable income allows individuals to spend more for their health. It enables individuals to afford premium-priced whey protein products Consequently, manufacturers also target these affluent consumers with higher-quality whey protein offerings, specialized formulations, and premium packaging, potentially driving market growth and innovation, further states the research report, “Global Whey Protein Market Analysis, 2024.”
Global Whey Protein Market Segmentation Analysis
• By Product Type (Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC), Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH))
• By Application (Sports Nutrition, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed)
• By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores)
• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)
Sports Nutrition Dominated the Whey Protein Market
Based on the Application, the market is further categorized into Sports Nutrition, Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed. The Sports Nutrition segment of the Whey Protein Market is anticipated to grow with the highest market share over the forecast period. Due to heightened health awareness and the widespread accessibility of fitness resources and organized sports programs, there is an increased participation in sports. Sportspersons have started using whey proteins to build or maintain muscle mass and ultimately improve their sports performance. Also, the fact that whey proteins are suitable for all types of training, including easy or harder training, and can be used for any sport, whether that's cycling, running, football, or a gym workout, their adoption has increased further.
North America Witnessed Considerable Growth in the Whey Protein Market
In the dynamic landscape of the Global Whey Protein Market, North America stands tall as a frontrunner. The dominance is attributed to the presence of key players, product introduction, well-established healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, etc. There are a large number of obese & overweight individuals present within the region due to poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental influences such as food marketing and access to unhealthy foods. This has largely impacted the growth of the Whey Protein Market. Also, in North America, the increased participation in sports and other activities has led to a rise in demand for whey protein products for better sports performance.
Competitive Landscape
With strategic initiatives, such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, the leading market players, including ALPAVIT, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Glanbia PLC, wheyco GmbH, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Milk Specialties Global, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Carbery Group, LACTALIS Ingredients, Agropur Cooperative, Saputo Inc., Nestle S.A., NOW® International, MusclePharm, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, and Others are looking forward to strengthening their market position.
