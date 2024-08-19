Xiangkai Shangcheng Yu Garden by Zhijun Zhong Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Zhijun Zhong's Exceptional Community Clubhouse Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Xiangkai Shangcheng Yu Garden, a community clubhouse designed by Zhijun Zhong, as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.
Xiangkai Shangcheng Yu Garden's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The community clubhouse aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its emphasis on utility and innovation in creating a vibrant, health-focused community space.
The design of Xiangkai Shangcheng Yu Garden stands out for its unique features and benefits, focusing on functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects. Inspired by natural growth principles, the design promotes urban ecological development and offers a serene environment for city dwellers. The space integrates architecture and nature, nourishing people with energy and satisfying both physical and psychological needs.
This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Zhijun Zhong and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award-winning design has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the interior design industry, fostering ongoing creativity and pushing boundaries.
Xiangkai Shangcheng Yu Garden was designed by Zhijun Zhong, the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co.
About Zhijun Zhong
Zhong is the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co. He has been in the design business for more than 15 years, managing the company's business decisions and setting strategic guidelines for his team to ensure client satisfaction. The company has offered design solutions for luxury hotels and high-end apartments, with notable projects including the White Swan Hotel Qingyuan, Greentown Rose Garden Hotel, and Vanke Ten Miles Zephyr.
About Herabenna
Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co., Ltd. focuses on interior design and related services, with an elite design team specializing in design planning and project management. The company provides detailed and extensive interior consultation and design for owners' projects. Herabenna advocates for design innovation, protection of originality, enjoyment of design, and emphasizes quality as the purpose of enterprise development.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international juried design competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to demonstrate their creativity, gain recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-contest.com
