NAR Rule Changes - reAlpha’s Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, announces today that the changes to the National Association of Realtors’ (“NAR”) rules became effective on August 17, 2024, and reAlpha expects that this change will positively affect the business landscape for real estate technology companies that provide alternative home buying methods.



These changes to the NAR rules were a result of a $418 million settlement announced in March 2024 by the NAR. Previously, home sellers were typically responsible for paying both the seller’s and buyer’s real estate agents’ commissions, which usually amounted to six percent of the home price. In 2023, this amounted to around $100 billion in the U.S. market. Further, buyers will now need to sign a separate agreement if they choose to use a buyer’s agent, which will result in overall higher home purchase costs for a buyer if a seller decides not to cover these costs.

Considered a material change to the U.S. residential real estate industry, reAlpha anticipates that this change may open up opportunities for real estate technology companies that are able to offer commission-free home buying services, such as Claire, reAlpha’s generative AI-powered, commission-free homebuying platform.

“reAlpha welcomes these game-changing industry changes,” stated Mike Logozzo, President and Chief Operating Officer of reAlpha. “We believe that the general perception is that buy-side commissions are free because previously they have been paid by the seller. Now that buy-side agents aren't actually ‘free,’ we expect that many home buyers will turn to alternative real estate platforms and solutions offering commission-free, yet full-service experiences, such as what we have to offer through Claire.”

Claire is currently available to assist homebuyers in 20 counties in Florida. reAlpha is actively seeking expansion into new counties and states. Its capabilities are complemented and supported by a team of licensed agents all powered by reAlpha Realty, LLC (“reAlpha Realty”), reAlpha’s fully licensed and insured real estate brokerage based in Miramar, Florida. These agents are readily available, if needed, on a no-obligation and commission-free basis, to assist homebuyers using Claire. Importantly, reAlpha Realty will provide a rebate to the buyer from any buy-side commissions earned whenever offered, helping to offset a portion of the cost of the home.

The development and launch of Claire aligns with reAlpha's mission to bring the multi-trillion-dollar global real estate industry to the digital era. reAlpha envisions that, over time, Claire could set a new benchmark for efficiency, accessibility, and reliability in the home-buying process, which reAlpha believes will empower buyers to make more informed and confident decisions when purchasing a home.

reAlpha expects to generate revenues by providing title services through Claire and reAlpha’s plan is to position itself to eventually generate additional revenues from value-added services required in a typical home purchase process, such as mortgage brokering and home insurance, once those services have been incorporated through future acquisitions, joint ventures, or partnerships.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha’s goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit www.reAlpha.com.

About Claire

Claire, announced on April 24, 2024, is reAlpha’s generative AI-powered, zero-commission homebuying platform. The tagline: No fees. Just keys.TM – reflects reAlpha’s dedication to eliminating traditional barriers and making homebuying more accessible and transparent.

Claire’s introduction aligns with major shifts in the real estate sector after the National Association of Realtors (“NAR”) agreed to settle certain lawsuits upon being found to have violated antitrust laws, resulting in inflated fees paid to buy-side agents. This development is expected to result in the end of the standard six percent sales commission, which equates to approximately $100 billion in realtor fees paid annually. Claire offers a cost-free alternative for homebuyers by utilizing an AI-driven workflow that assists them through the home buying process.

Homebuyers can use Claire’s conversational interface to guide them through every step of their journeys, from property search to closing the deal. By offering support 24/7, Claire is poised to make the homebuying process more efficient, enjoyable, and cost-efficient. Claire matches buyers with their dream homes using over 400 data attributes and provides insights into market trends and property values. Additionally, Claire can assist with questions, booking property tours, submitting offers, and negotiations.

Currently, Claire is under limited availability for homebuyers located in 20 counties in Florida, but reAlpha is actively seeking new MLS and brokerage licenses that will enable expansion into more U.S. states.

For more information on Claire, please visit www.reAlpha.com.

