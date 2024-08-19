Bluetown Wuxi Guixiangli by Zhijun Zhong Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Zhijun Zhong's Exceptional Sales Center Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Zhijun Zhong's "Bluetown Wuxi Guixiangli" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Zhong's work, which stands out as a remarkable example of contemporary interior design.
The recognition of "Bluetown Wuxi Guixiangli" by the A' Interior Design Awards is significant for both the designer and the industry as a whole. This award showcases the project's alignment with current trends and its ability to advance interior design standards and practices. The design's unique features and benefits offer practical solutions for users and stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of innovation and functionality in the field.
Zhijun Zhong's award-winning design draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Song dynasty, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary elements. The exposed structure design, a highlight of the interior space, pays homage to the minimalist philosophy of the Song dynasty while creating a dynamic rhythm and order through intersecting beams and frames. The interplay of sunlight and shadow enhances the depth and layering of the structure, making the ceiling a focal point that invites exploration.
The recognition of "Bluetown Wuxi Guixiangli" by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Zhijun Zhong's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and creativity within the brand and the interior design community as a whole.
Bluetown Wuxi Guixiangli was designed by Zhijun Zhong, the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161332
About Zhijun Zhong
Zhong is the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co. He has been in the design business for more than 15 years. He manages the company's business decisions and sets the strategic guidelines for his team to assure that all his clients are satisfied with the services provided. The company has since its initiation offered design solutions for luxury hotels, high-end apartments such as the White Swan Hotel Qingyuan, Greentown Rose Garden Hotel, Vanke Ten Miles Zephyr, and other famed apartments and hotels.
About Herabenna
Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co., Ltd. takes interior design and related as its core, has an elite design team on design planning and project management. It can provide more detailed and extensive interior consultation and design for the owner's project. Herabenna advocates design innovation, protection of originality, enjoyment of design, individuality and collective synchronization, emphasize quality, take them as the purposes of enterprise development.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review by a panel of expert design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorcompetitions.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
