Boluo Dan by Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Visual Communication Design

Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd.'s Boluo Dan Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design by A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Boluo Dan by Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd. as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Boluo Dan within the graphic design industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative design that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices.
The Silver A' Design Award for Boluo Dan is particularly relevant to the graphic design industry and its stakeholders. This recognition showcases how the design effectively incorporates traditional cultural elements while meeting modern aesthetic demands, offering a fresh perspective on heritage branding. The award serves as a testament to the practical benefits of Boluo Dan's design approach, which can inspire and inform future projects in the field.
Boluo Dan stands out for its unique integration of distinctive artistic totems from the Boluo Dan folk temple fair, such as the Vermilion Bird, stone lions, large stone drums, incense burners, ship rudders, and roof tiles. The design skillfully incorporates the Eastern philosophical concept of Heaven as round and Earth as square, creating a brand value system that exudes traditional cultural charm while appealing to contemporary audiences. This innovative approach to heritage reshaping sets Boluo Dan apart in the market.
The Silver A' Design Award for Boluo Dan has significant implications for Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd.'s future projects and directions. This recognition serves as a validation of their design philosophy and approach, which focuses on personalized brand experiences and embedding design thinking into various fields. The award is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ways to create brands that resonate with people while maintaining sustainable competitiveness in a diversified market.
Boluo Dan was designed by the following team members:
Creative Director Zhiji Dong and Designer Lu Gu from Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd. played key roles in the project, contributing their expertise and creativity to bring the award-winning design to life.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161340
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161340
About Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd. is a professional organization based in China that offers comprehensive and creative design solutions. The company focuses on personalized brand experiences and embeds design thinking into various fields, providing accurate and effective design language and visual solutions for brand establishment and application communication. With a unique, flexible, and smart model, Guangzhou Cheung Ying Design Co., Ltd. creates brands that resonate with people while allowing for sustainable competitiveness in diversified markets.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted based on criteria such as innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardsgraphic.com
