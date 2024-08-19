Advocacy Software Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global advocacy software market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and growing demand for personalized customer experiences.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Advocacy Software Market by Type (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Application (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise, Tax Association and Non-profit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the advocacy software market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global advocacy software market is experiencing growth due to several factors such rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise in demand for personalized customer experiences, and increase in focus on data-driven decision-making. However, limited access to resources and expertise hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in demand for integrated advocacy software solutions offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global advocacy software market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2034 $2.1 billion CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 214 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence

Rise in demand for personalized customer experiences

Increase in focus on data-driven decision-making Opportunities Rise in demand for integrated advocacy software solutions Restraint Limited access to resources and expertise

The on-premise segment is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

By type, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the integration of advanced analytics and data management capabilities within on-premise advocacy software. Organizations are leveraging data-driven insights to better understand their stakeholders, identify key issues, and tailor their advocacy efforts for maximum impact. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the importance of data in informing strategic decision-making and driving successful advocacy campaigns.

The tax association segment is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the tax association segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of digital advocacy tools and platforms by tax associations to engage with policymakers, stakeholders, and the public on tax-related issues. These organizations are leveraging advocacy software to streamline their advocacy efforts, communicate their policy priorities effectively, and mobilize supporters to act on key tax policy proposals.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the market revenue and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to rise in recognition of the importance of advocacy and stakeholder engagement in shaping public policy and driving social change. As economies in the Asia-Pacific region continue to grow and evolve, organizations are leveraging advocacy software to amplify their voices, advocate for policy reforms, and address pressing societal issues such as environmental sustainability, social justice, and economic development.

Major Industry Players: -

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge, Inc

FiscalNote, Inc.

Capitol Impact, LLC

Blackbaud, Inc.

Social Annex, Inc.

RAP INDEX

PostBeyond Inc.

Influitive Corporation

SparkInfluence

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global advocacy software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

