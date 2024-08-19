OKX Sponsors CoinFest Asia 2024 to Showcase Web3 Innovations

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, today announced that it is a sponsor of CoinFest Asia 2024, a premier crypto- and Web3-focused conference held in Bali from August 22-23.



On the first day of the conference, OKX Australia General Manager Jamie Kennedy will speak at a panel entitled 'Risk vs Reward: Institutions & Digital Assets,' alongside Gemini Head of APAC Saad Ahmed, Upbit Chief Operating Officer Raks Sondhi and Flipster Head of Compliance Mohd Kifa. The panel, focusing on evolving regulations and institutional strategies around digital assets, will be moderated by Indonesia Blockchain Association Founding Member Yos Ginting.

In addition, event attendees can receive OKX-branded swag items, like t-shirts and tote bags, by minting a limited-edition NFT via OKX Wallet that has been specifically designed for CoinFest 2024. Conference-goers who follow OKX Wallet on social media, take a picture with OKX Wallet branding in the background, and tag #OKXWallet and #OKXCoinFest, can also redeem gelato at the 'Gelato Cave' area of the conference.

OKX Australia General Manager Jamie Kennedy said: "We know many Australians are attending CoinFest, a premier event for crypto and Web3 in the APAC region. Its proximity to Australia makes it a prime opportunity for our team to connect with global Web3 leaders and establish relationships with top projects. August has been a significant month for OKX in the APAC region, especially with our recent introduction of crypto-AUD trading pairs. We're looking forward to another eventful week where we can showcase OKX Wallet’s innovations to attendees."

CoinFest Asia 2024 is expected to bring together 6,000 participants, including representatives from crypto funds, government officials, developers and startups, to explore emerging markets in Asia and foster collaborations. To learn more about the event, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer