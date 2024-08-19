Global Protein Detection and Quantification Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Protein Detection And Quantification Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein detection and quantification market has experienced significant growth, with its size expected to increase from $2.09 billion in 2023 to $2.28 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This expansion is driven by increased prevalence of chronic diseases, expanded applications in clinical diagnostics, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, and rising need for proteomics research. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $3.22 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market Expansion

The surge in personalized medicine is a key factor driving the protein detection and quantification market. Personalized medicine aims to tailor treatments to individual patient needs, which relies heavily on protein detection and quantification to identify and measure biomarkers. For instance, in 2022, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that 12 new customized medications were approved, representing about 34% of all newly approved treatments. This trend underscores the critical role of protein detection in advancing personalized patient care.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies such as Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher Corporation are at the forefront of innovation in the protein detection and quantification market. These companies are developing advanced technologies, such as protein co-detection kits, to maintain their market leadership. For example, Vizgen Inc. launched the Protein Co-detection Kit for the MERSCOPE Platform in September 2022, which allows for simultaneous detection of multiple proteins, enhancing single-cell analysis and precision medicine.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

The market is witnessing several significant trends, including the integration of AI-powered platforms, increased collaborations and partnerships, and advancements in technology. Research on multiplexing and developments in proteomics technology are also expected to drive market growth. These innovations are poised to improve the accuracy and efficiency of protein detection and quantification.

Segments:

• Products: Kits And Reagents Or Consumables, Instruments, Services

• Technology: Colorimetric Assays, Immunological Methods, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Spectroscopy Instruments, Other Technologies

• Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Diagnosis, Other Applications

• End User: Academic Research Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the protein detection and quantification market in 2023, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced research capabilities. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and growing research activities in the region.

