Press Release

Nokia and TIM partner to expand 5G coverage in Brazil in 2025

Nokia to modernize TIM’s network with 5G equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio.

Deal reinforces TIM’s commitment to expanding its 5G coverage and bringing the benefits to more people and businesses.

19 August 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by TIM Brasil (TIM) to expand its 5G radio access network (RAN) coverage across 15 Brazilian states from January 2025. This partnership will increase the number of municipalities with access to 5G, bringing the benefits of secure, ultra-high-speed connectivity to a wider population. The expansion will also enable enterprises in these regions to digitalize their operations, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply a range of equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity.

TIM will utilize Nokia's intelligent MantaRay Networks Management system, which incorporates AI functionalities, for improved network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, optimization, and technical support services.

Marco Di Costanzo, CTO at TIM Brasil, said: “This agreement is a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Nokia, highlighting our mutual dedication to technological innovation. As 5G continues revolutionizing connectivity, we are committed to extending these advancements to more Brazilians. This will benefit industries and consumers with new services, solidifying TIM's position as Brazil's leading 5G provider based on the number of sites.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are thrilled to partner with TIM to expand their 5G network in Brazil. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers TIM to deliver the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to their customers. Our best-in-class, energy-efficient radio solutions will play a key role in achieving this goal."

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia 5G

Webpage: AirScale Radio Access

Webpage: MantaRay Network Management

Webpage: Services for mobile networks

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Corporate Communications

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube