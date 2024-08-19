Cooler Master Storm Controller by Prompong Hakk Wins Silver in A' Computer Industry Awards
Prompong Hakk's Innovative Gaming Controller Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Prompong Hakk's "Cooler Master Storm Controller" as a Silver winner in the Computers and Peripheral Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the Storm Controller's outstanding design, which seamlessly blends innovation, functionality, and aesthetics within the highly competitive computer industry.
The Storm Controller's success at the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Award underscores its relevance to the evolving needs of gamers and the computer industry as a whole. By prioritizing ergonomics, multi-device compatibility, and extended battery life, this groundbreaking design aligns with the increasing demand for versatile, user-centric gaming peripherals that enhance the overall gaming experience without compromising on performance or comfort.
Prompong Hakk's award-winning design distinguishes itself through its multi-hosting capabilities, connecting seamlessly with up to four devices and ensuring uninterrupted gameplay with an impressive 40-hour battery life. The Storm Controller's ergonomically hand-sculpted design, featuring custom Anti-Blister D-Pad, Joystick Rubber, and Controller Grip adorned with dedicated Cooler Master patterns, elevates both comfort and aesthetics, setting a new standard for gaming controllers.
This well-deserved recognition from the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Award serves as a testament to Prompong Hakk's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming peripheral design. The Storm Controller's success is expected to inspire future innovations within the brand, driving the development of even more groundbreaking, user-centric designs that cater to the evolving needs of the gaming community.
Cooler Master Storm Controller was designed by Prompong Hakk, Marco D'Ignazio, Surakead Hemwimon, and Chris Chen. Prompong Hakk led the design team, while Marco D'Ignazio and Surakead Hemwimon contributed to the ergonomic research and development. Chris Chen played a crucial role in the controller's technical design and functionality.
About Prompong Hakk
Prompong Hakk is a renowned Thai designer with a passion for creating innovative, user-centric designs. Despite facing challenges in the competitive design industry, Prompong Hakk remains committed to rebuilding his studio, shakes, and positioning it as Thailand's leading industrial design studio with a global outlook. His dedication to excellence and his belief in the transformative power of design continue to drive his creative pursuits.
About Cooler Master
Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has been dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to gamers for over 25 years. With a focus on innovation, user-centric design, and performance, Cooler Master continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of gaming technology.
About Shakes Bkk
Shakes Bkk, an award-winning design studio based in Bangkok, Thailand, is renowned for its multidisciplinary approach to design. Founded by Prompong Hakk and Surakead Hemwimon, the studio aims to provide game-changing designs to globally competitive clients through a combination of strategic thinking, creative execution, and a drive to disrupt the ordinary. With a team of talented professionals, Shakes Bkk offers a wide range of services, including brand strategy, animation, digital content, industrial design, packaging, video production, and web design.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong understanding of industry standards. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing the practice of design, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting powerful emotional responses. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that excel in criteria such as innovative conceptualization, advanced functionality, user interface excellence, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, environmental sustainability, technological advancement, scalability, efficient performance, security measures, software-hardware integration, cost-effective production, market potential, social impact, cultural relevance, ease of maintenance, durability, inclusive design, adherence to standards, and brand identity enhancement.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate design excellence on a global scale.
