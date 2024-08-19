SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 19, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Babylon Playhub': a New Gateway for Exploring Babylon BTC Staking and Restaking Protocols

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘ Babylon Playhub, ’ designed to provide users with a gateway to explore the Babylon BTC staking protocol and its ecosystem projects.

The newly launched 'Babylon Playhub' offers users a range of opportunities to engage in staking and restaking activities within the Babylon ecosystem. This includes exclusive opportunities to earn additional rewards, such as doubling the number of loyalty associated with a protocol (i.e. 'Bedrock Diamonds') and gaining the opportunity to earn Optimism tokens - in addition to any base APY - when staking uniBTC on Bedrock through the Optimism chain via OKX Wallet.

In addition to Bedrock, several other protocols are participating in the Babylon Playhub, including B^2 Network, Chakra, PumpBTC and Solv protocol. Each of these protocols brings unique opportunities and benefits, enhancing the overall user experience.

To mark the launch of 'Babylon Playhub,' OKX Wallet also rolled out its latest Babylon-themed Cryptopedia campaign. This campaign aims to educate users about the Babylon ecosystem while offering those who complete Babylon-related "quests" the opportunity to claim a share of 150,000 USDT worth of rewards. Further details on the campaign can be found here .

Babylon is a project that designs Bitcoin security sharing protocols with a vision of building a Bitcoin-secured decentralized world. Its latest development is the world’s first trustless and self-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol, which enables Bitcoin holders to stake their BTC on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems such as PoS chains, L2s, Data Availability (DA) layers, etc., enabling them to earn yield without the need for third-party custody, bridge solutions or wrapping services. Babylon's approach combines the high security and wide adoption of Bitcoin with the efficiency and scalability of PoS systems, increasing Bitcoin's utility.

OKX Wallet's Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps), discover promising projects and earn rewards while learning about the blockchain ecosystem.

