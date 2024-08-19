CD Formulation Announces Ability to Test the Contact Angle of Pharmaceutical Excipients for Better Selecting Surfactants

CD Formulation

Earlier this month, CD Formulation has announced its capability to precisely measure the contact angle of pharmaceutical excipients.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap forward for the pharmaceutical industry, CD Formulation has announced its capability to precisely measure the contact angle of pharmaceutical excipients. This critical advancement is set to aid in the superior selection of surfactants, streamlining drug formulation processes and amplifying efficacy.

The contact angle is a measure of the wettability of a solid surface by a liquid. This measurement is crucial in the realm of pharmaceuticals, where understanding the interaction between excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is vital for effective drug delivery and stability.

When it comes to surfactants—compounds that lower surface tension between two liquids or a liquid and a solid—the contact angle can indicate how well a surfactant can function. Surfactants play a key role in improving the solubility and bioavailability of APIs. By accurately determining the contact angle, researchers can better predict and enhance the behavior of these crucial compounds during formulation.

Choosing the right surfactant is a nuanced process, often involving trial and error. With CD Formulation's new ability to test contact angles, the industry now has a robust tool for making informed decisions. This method allows for a more scientific approach to formulating drugs, reducing guesswork and potentially lowering the time and cost associated with drug development.

"Accurately measuring the contact angle of pharmaceutical excipients will revolutionize how we select and utilize surfactants in drug formulations. This will ultimately lead to more effective and reliable medications." said Chief Scientist at CD Formulation.

Moreover, the implications of this advancement extend beyond surfactants. Understanding contact angles plays a role in tablet formulation, coating processes, and improving the delivery mechanisms for a wide array of medications. For instance, in tablet coatings, achieving optimal wettability can improve the dissolution rate of a drug, making it more effective for the patient.

In addition, in fields such as inhalation therapies, where moisture and particulates interaction is critical, knowing the precise contact angle can lead to significant improvements in drug delivery systems.

