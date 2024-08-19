Rising Demand for Freeze-Dried Fruits to boost the Freeze-Dried Food Market: Future Market Insights Study

By 2034, the USA is expected to represent ~80% of North America's freeze-dried food market revenue. The growth is driven by a strong food & beverages industry and increased consumer adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for freeze-dried food is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2024-2034) and top a valuation of USD 55.9 Billion by 2034.



Increasing awareness about various health benefits of nutritional, natural, and low carb diet, is fuelling the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. One of the key factors driving the market is prolonged shelf-life of freeze-dried fruits without any synthetic ingredient or preservatives.

Regular consumption of freeze-dried fruits can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, liver and colon cancer, and other ailments. With rising health concerns among consumers, freeze-dried fruits manufacturers are bound to prosper.

Freeze-dried food is prone to contamination by toxigenic fungi and bacteria as they contain various parts of aromatic and medicinal plants such as flowers, seeds, stems, leaves, roots, and others, which can degrade over time. Freeze-dried fruits are produced with powdered amalgams of various herbal plants which might produce toxins, certain risks are involved with the consumption of freeze-dried fruits, which might restrict the market to an extent.

Freeze-dried fruits manufacturers have become more conscious during the process cycles of freeze-dried fruits and are focusing on a thorough examination of herbal and aromatic plants in order to reduce the chances of contamination. Due to above-listed factors are expected to contribute well the growth of freeze-dried food market in the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 25% by 2024 end

Rising consumption of bakery products with freeze-dried fruits as toppings and stuffing in different regions across the globe is predicted to drive the sales of freeze-dried food during the assessment period (2024-2034)

By product type, freeze-dried fruit is expected to account for the maximum market value share of the global market by 2024 end

In case of end use segment, food and beverage industry is expected to account for the maximum market share by 2034 and show an impressive growth over the forecast period (2024-2034)

B2B channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than B2C channel by 2034 end



“Manufacturers of freeze-dried food would gain considerable profits by extensive marketing and increasing their geographic reach among end-users. The ready-to-eat, convenient food and beverage industry would also serve as a major market for freeze-dried food”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base.

For instance, in 2020, Nestle introduced a simple solution known as “nesQino”. This aids the consumers to personalize their choices of healthy superfood and beverage made from 100% natural ingredients.



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global freeze-dried food market, presenting historical data (2019-2023) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2024-2034.

The study offers compelling insights based on freeze-dried food market by product type (fruits, vegetables, freeze-dried dairy products, freeze-dried meat and seafood, freeze-dried pet food, and prepared meal), nature (organic and conventional), form (powder, granules and diced), end use (food and beverage products and retail) and distribution channel (B2B and B2B) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

