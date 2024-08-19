Derby Barracks / Boat Crash with Serious Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
BOAT CRASH
CASE#: 24A5004306
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/17/24 @ Approx 2203 hours
LAKE: Memphremagog
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Between Black Island & Bell Island
WEATHER: Clear / Darkness
VESSEL #1
OPERATOR: Brian McLaughlin
AGE: 57
PFD: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
VEHICLE MAKE: Mariah
VEHICLE MODEL: BT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER: Natalie Jackson
AGE: 27
PFD: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
PASSENGER: Alexander McLaughlin
AGE: 22
PFD: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
PASSENGER: Sean McLaughlin
AGE: 21
PFD: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
PASSENGER: Joseph Gershman
AGE: 28
PFD: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, NH
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
PASSENGER: Juvenile
PFD: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Ma
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Police Department (Boat) and Orleans County Sheriffs Department responded to the report of a single vessel crash on Lake Memphremagog, Derby, VT between Black Island and Bell Island.
A boat operated by good Samaritans heard the crash and responded to the crash scene prior to law enforcement. These good Samaritans recovered all parties from the crashed boat and transported them to Eagle Point, Derby, VT where emergency personnel was waiting.
Investigation revealed the boat and passengers were traveling south between the two Islands when they struck several large boulders and trees which are located between the islands. Several passengers were ejected from the boat and the operator severely injured. The vessels hull was severely compromised due to the crash, but the vessel did not sink. The boat remained on scene and will be removed at a later date.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to called the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881