Derby Barracks / Boat Crash with Serious Injuries

BOAT CRASH

CASE#: 24A5004306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/17/24 @ Approx 2203 hours

LAKE: Memphremagog

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Between Black Island & Bell Island

WEATHER: Clear / Darkness

VESSEL #1

OPERATOR: Brian McLaughlin

AGE: 57

PFD: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

VEHICLE MAKE: Mariah

VEHICLE MODEL: BT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER: Natalie Jackson

AGE: 27

PFD: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

PASSENGER: Alexander McLaughlin

AGE: 22

PFD: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

PASSENGER: Sean McLaughlin

AGE: 21

PFD: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

PASSENGER: Joseph Gershman

AGE: 28

PFD: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, NH

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

PASSENGER: Juvenile

PFD: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Ma

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Police Department (Boat) and Orleans County Sheriffs Department responded to the report of a single vessel crash on Lake Memphremagog, Derby, VT between Black Island and Bell Island.

A boat operated by good Samaritans heard the crash and responded to the crash scene prior to law enforcement. These good Samaritans recovered all parties from the crashed boat and transported them to Eagle Point, Derby, VT where emergency personnel was waiting.

Investigation revealed the boat and passengers were traveling south between the two Islands when they struck several large boulders and trees which are located between the islands. Several passengers were ejected from the boat and the operator severely injured. The vessels hull was severely compromised due to the crash, but the vessel did not sink. The boat remained on scene and will be removed at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to called the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

