MPD Searching for a Suspect in Assault with Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate a suspect involved in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense in Southeast.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 3:18 p.m., officers responded for a property damage report, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located a vehicle struck by gunfire. A short time later, a victim walked into a local hospital, conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24126330

###

