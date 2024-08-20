Purpose Healing Center Expands Addiction Resources for Arizona Communities
By expanding our resources and accepting most insurances in-network, including AHCCCS, we're breaking down barriers to recovery to ensure that quality care is available for communities across Arizona”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading addiction treatment facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a second campus in Phoenix, has significantly expanded its addiction resources to better serve individuals facing substance use disorders, their families, and behavioral health clinicians across the state.
The center's Joint Commission-accredited programs have rapidly become a model for treatment centers throughout Arizona, offering comprehensive support and evidence-based therapies. Purpose Healing Center now provides an extensive array of resources designed to address the complex needs of those struggling with addiction and their support networks.
"Our mission is to make effective addiction treatment accessible to all Arizonans," said a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "By expanding our resources and accepting most insurances in-network, including AHCCCS, we're breaking down barriers to recovery to ensure that quality care is available for communities across Arizona."
Key additions to Purpose Healing Center's resource offerings include:
A newly released Step 1 Worksheet, helping individuals begin their recovery journey with a solid foundation in working Step One of the Alcoholics Anonymous program, a longstanding and evidence-based peer support program well known across the world.
A comprehensive Gratitude List Compendium, promoting positive mental health practices for those in recovery. This guide to keeping a practice of gratitude alive in life is a valuable asset, whether for those in recovery, their families, and the general public as a whole.
An expanded collection of worksheets for both recovering individuals and clinicians, covering various aspects of addiction and mental health, including a 'Writing a Goodbye Letter to Alcohol' resource and template, a relapse prevention plan worksheet and guide, a printable urge surfing guide, and a relapse autopsy guide that can help assess the cause of a return to using following a period of sobriety.
The resources mentioned above can be found at the following locations on their website, and the site also offers addiction treatment and recovery resources that encompass many other topics:
These materials complement Purpose Healing Center's existing suite of treatment programs, which include medically supervised detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs, outpatient services, and a robust alumni program.
The center's commitment to accessibility is evident in its insurance policies. Purpose Healing Center proudly accepts nearly all forms of Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) insurance, as well as many private insurance plans in-network. This approach ensures that financial constraints do not prevent individuals from seeking the help they need, whether this is the first time they are getting support, or they are using health benefits to pay for a return to rehab following relapse.
"By accepting AHCCCS and working with numerous private insurers, we're making sure that cost isn't a barrier to receiving top-quality addiction treatment," the spokesperson added. "Our goal is to support as many Arizonans as possible on their path to recovery."
Purpose Healing Center's expanding resources extend beyond direct patient care. The center has strengthened its support for the recovery community in Scottsdale through partnerships with local organizations, regular community events, and ongoing education initiatives.
Behavioral health professionals across Arizona have also benefited from Purpose Healing Center's growing resource library. The center offers specialized materials and training opportunities for clinicians, fostering a more robust and knowledgeable addiction treatment workforce in the state.
As substance use disorders continue to impact communities across Arizona, Purpose Healing Center stands at the forefront of providing accessible, comprehensive, and effective addiction resources. By combining evidence-based treatments, extensive support materials, and a commitment to community accessibility, the center is setting a new standard for addiction care in the Grand Canyon State.
For more information about Purpose Healing Center and its expansive addiction treatment resources, please visit their website or call them directly for immediate support.
