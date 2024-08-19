Board Member and Risk Committee Chair Nathalie Bernier FCPA (FCA) Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Nathalie Bernier FCPA (FCA), of Montréal, Québec, in Canada.
Nathalie is a member of the board of directors at Bausch + Lomb, and of Richardson Wealth, where she chairs the Risk Committee of the board and serves on the Audit Committee. Prior to her board service, Nathalie was a senior vice president, strategic and business planning and chief financial officer of PSP Investments in Montréal. She served for more than ten years with KPMG and was managing partner, Québec market and a member of the company’s Canadian leadership team. Nathalie serves as a board member and chair of the audit committee for the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation. Other prior board service include chair of the board of Centraide du Grand Montréal Foundation, the Chambre de commerce du Montreal métropolitain, Finance Montréal, and Pointe-à-Callière, musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal. She also served as a member of the advisory board of the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University. In 2018, Nathalie was named Canada’s CFO of the Year by FEI Canada, and in 2015 was named the top among the Top Ten Women in Business in Canada by Business Review Canada. Nathalie holds the FCPA and CPA designations from the Ordre des CPA du Québec and earned her BCom from McGill University.
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
Nathalie is a member of the board of directors at Bausch + Lomb, and of Richardson Wealth, where she chairs the Risk Committee of the board and serves on the Audit Committee. Prior to her board service, Nathalie was a senior vice president, strategic and business planning and chief financial officer of PSP Investments in Montréal. She served for more than ten years with KPMG and was managing partner, Québec market and a member of the company’s Canadian leadership team. Nathalie serves as a board member and chair of the audit committee for the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation. Other prior board service include chair of the board of Centraide du Grand Montréal Foundation, the Chambre de commerce du Montreal métropolitain, Finance Montréal, and Pointe-à-Callière, musée d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal. She also served as a member of the advisory board of the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University. In 2018, Nathalie was named Canada’s CFO of the Year by FEI Canada, and in 2015 was named the top among the Top Ten Women in Business in Canada by Business Review Canada. Nathalie holds the FCPA and CPA designations from the Ordre des CPA du Québec and earned her BCom from McGill University.
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®