AAL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that American Airlines Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired American securities between January 25, 2024, and May 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AAL.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding American's new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for the Company's airline services. The Complaint also alleges that these statements misrepresented the true state of American, and that the Company was simultaneously concealing material adverse facts including, notably, that the Company's sales and distribution strategy was not driving the revenue projected.

Following the May 28, 2024 announcement of an abrupt reduction in the Company's short-term guidance and the termination of its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Vasu S. Raja, the price of American's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.44 per share on May 28, 2024, American's stock price fell to $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024, a decline of more than 13.5% in the span of a single day.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AAL or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in American you have until September 16, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

