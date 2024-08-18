Submit Release
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with GetGems

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 18, 2024.

OKX Wallet is now integrated with GetGems, a leading NFT marketplace built on The Open Network blockchain, into its OKX Wallet ecosystem. This strategic partnership expands OKX Wallet's capabilities in the NFT space, offering users seamless access to a diverse array of digital collectibles.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now effortlessly connect to GetGems, enabling them to buy, sell, mint, and transfer both individual NFTs and entire collections directly through their OKX Wallet interface.

The collaboration simplifies the NFT experience for both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike, providing a user-friendly gateway to the vibrant world of digital art and collectibles on The Open Network blockchain. This integration underscores OKX's commitment to enhancing its ecosystem and providing users with comprehensive access to the evolving digital asset landscape.

