Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,115 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on China demanding the withdrawal of BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Escoda Shoal

PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release
August 18, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA DEMANDING THE WITHDRAWAL OF BRP TERESA MAGBANUA AT THE ESCODA SHOAL

There is no infringement of China's territory in the Escoda Shoal. The area where our Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua has been stationed for nearly four months now, falls within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as defined by international law. Therefore, there is no reason for us to withdraw our vessel which was anchored in response to suspected reclamation activities of China.

It is China encroaching on our EEZ, not the other way around. Their primary objective seems to be to establish full control of the shoal with their own Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and maritime militia, without any presence from us.

I stand by our troops on this matter. Our sovereign rights over this particular area is non-negotiable and any attempts to challenge it are baseless. Atin ito at ipaglalaban natin ito.

Our claims are backed up by the 2016 arbitral court ruling which already invalidated China's nine-dash line claims and upheld our EEZ rights in the West Philippine Sea. We urge China to respect these boundaries and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on China demanding the withdrawal of BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Escoda Shoal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more