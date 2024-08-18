STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA DEMANDING THE WITHDRAWAL OF BRP TERESA MAGBANUA AT THE ESCODA SHOAL

There is no infringement of China's territory in the Escoda Shoal. The area where our Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua has been stationed for nearly four months now, falls within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as defined by international law. Therefore, there is no reason for us to withdraw our vessel which was anchored in response to suspected reclamation activities of China.

It is China encroaching on our EEZ, not the other way around. Their primary objective seems to be to establish full control of the shoal with their own Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and maritime militia, without any presence from us.

I stand by our troops on this matter. Our sovereign rights over this particular area is non-negotiable and any attempts to challenge it are baseless. Atin ito at ipaglalaban natin ito.

Our claims are backed up by the 2016 arbitral court ruling which already invalidated China's nine-dash line claims and upheld our EEZ rights in the West Philippine Sea. We urge China to respect these boundaries and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes.