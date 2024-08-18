PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2024 Villanueva Thumbs Down Proposals to Revive E-Sabong Senator Joel Villanueva firmly rejected proposals to revive online cockfighting, or e-sabong, as a way to make up for the foregone revenues due to the recent ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). "We have just defeated an enemy with the POGO ban, and now some are considering resurrecting e-sabong, which is far worse because it directly targets our kababayans from all walks of life," Villanueva said. "While we badly need revenues, the choice should not be between the devil and the deep blue sea. We want our revenues coming from legitimate, legal, and sustainable sources," he added. Villanueva earlier filed Senate Bill No. 1281, seeking to prohibit all forms of online gambling in the country. "No matter how you look at it, the social costs of gambling overshadow the intended benefits," he said. Even during the height of their operations, the senator said POGOs did not prove to be a viable solution to the government's revenue needs, as collections accounted for only a small portion of taxes. Similarly, prior to the e-sabong ban in May 2022, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reminded operators to pay their tax obligations after a Senate inquiry found them earning billions from online "talpak." The BIR and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) also failed to withhold the 20-percent tax from the winnings of online sabong operators since virtual cockfighting began in 2020. In a separate Senate hearing in February 2024, PAGCOR admitted that e-sabong continues despite the prohibition. It was also found during the hearing that 789 e-sabong operations are still active, defying the ban. Villanueva also called on law enforcement agencies, including the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), to apply the same rigorous measures against e-sabong as they have with POGOs to prevent its resurgence. "Similar to POGOs, e-sabong has brought social costs--worse, it destroys Filipino families, plunges individuals into severe debt, and even forces some to commit theft and crimes to fund their gambling habits," Villanueva said, stressing the plight of some 30 cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros), some of whom hailed from Bulacan, who remain missing to this day. "We cannot simply turn a blind eye to the suffering of our people who have become victims of the pitfalls of gambling. Money should not be our only consideration; the welfare of our people must come first," Villanueva said. Villanueva, Kinontra ang Pagbuhay sa E-Sabong Kinontra ni Senador Joel Villanueva ang mga mungkahing muling buhayin ang online cockfighting o e-sabong na sinasabing isang paraan upang punan ang nawalang kita mula sa pag-ban sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). "We have just defeated an enemy with the POGO ban, and now some are considering resurrecting e-sabong, which is far worse because it directly targets our kababayans from all walks of life," pahayag ni Villanueva. "While we badly need revenues, the choice should not be between the devil and the deep blue sea. We want our revenues coming from legitimate, legal, and sustainable sources," dagdag niya. Nauna nang naghain si Villanueva ng Senate Bill No. 1281 na naglalayong ipagbawal ang lahat ng uri ng online gambling sa bansa. "No matter how you look at it, the social costs of gambling overshadow the intended benefits," ani Villanueva. Ayon pa sa senador, kahit noong kasagsagan ng kanilang operasyon, napatunayan na hindi praktikal na solusyon ang POGO para sa pangangalap ng kita dahil ang nakokolektang buwis mula rito ay napakababa. Katulad din ng nangyari bago ipahinto ang e-sabong noong Mayo 2022, kung saan pinaalalahanan ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ang mga operator na magbayad ng kanilang tax obligations matapos madiskubre sa pagdinig ng Senado na kumikita sila ng bilyong piso sa online "talpak." Sabi ni Villanueva, nabigo rin ang BIR at ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) na kolektahin ang 20-porsiyentong buwis mula sa mga panalo ng mga online sabong operator mula nang magsimula ang e-sabong noong 2020. Sa hiwalay na pagdinig ng Senado noong Pebrero 2024, inamin ng PAGCOR na nagpapatuloy pa rin ang e-sabong sa kabila ng pagbabawal dito. Nadiskubre din sa pagdinig na may 789 aktibong e-sabong operations sa bansa. Nanawagan din si Villanueva sa mga law enforcement agency, kabilang ang Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), na magpatupad ng mahigpit na mga hakbang laban sa e-sabong, katulad ng ginawa sa mga POGO, upang mapigilan ang muling pag-usbong nito. "Similar to POGOs, e-sabong has brought social costs--worse, it destroys Filipino families, plunges individuals into severe debt, and even forces some to commit theft and crimes to fund their gambling habits," sabi pa ni Villanueva, kasabay ng pagbanggit sa kalagayan ng mga sabungero mula sa Bulacan na hindi pa rin matukoy hanggang ngayon. "We cannot simply turn a blind eye to the suffering of our people who have become victims of the pitfalls of gambling. Money should not be our only consideration; the welfare of our people must come first," sabi pa ni Villanueva.