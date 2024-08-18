Gatchalian hails creation of cabinet cluster for education

Senator Win Gatchalian hailed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's approval to create the cabinet cluster for education, a proposal made by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

"Nagpapapsalamat ako sa ating Pangulo dahil pinakinggan niya ang ating mungkahi sa paglikha ng cabinet cluster for education. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matiyak na papunta sa isang direksyon ang ating mga ahensya ng pamahalaan pagdating sa mga polisiya at programa sa edukasyon," said Gatchalian, EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson.

Gatchalian is one of the authors of the Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21, which urged the President to create the cabinet cluster. The proposed cabinet cluster would ensure the cohesive and coherent implementation of education laws, policies, reforms, and regulations among the departments, bureaus, commissions, and offices of the executive branch.

The resolution provided that the cabinet cluster will provide strong oversight on all education agencies. It will be headed by a cabinet member with a direct stake in education or a Presidential adviser with the rank of a secretary. The EDCOM also emphasized the importance of addressing the country's education crisis, ensuring a coherent and system-wide national education and workforce development plan, agency-level targets and budgets, and monitoring and evaluation systems.

In a press briefing, Education Secretary Sonny Angara reported that the President directed the cabinet cluster to create a 10-year national plan to address the country's education crisis. Gatchalian meanwhile emphasized his readiness to work with the cabinet cluster for education in pursuing education reforms.

Paglikha ng cabinet cluster para sa edukasyon ipinagbunyi ni Gatchalian

Ipinagbunyi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pag-apruba ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sa paglikha ng cabinet cluster para sa edukasyon, isang panukala na unang isinulong ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

"Nagpapapsalamat ako sa ating Pangulo dahil pinakinggan niya ang ating mungkahi sa paglikha ng cabinet cluster for education. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matiyak na papunta sa isang direksyon ang ating mga ahensya ng pamahalaan pagdating sa mga polisiya at programa sa edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM 2.

Isa si Gatchalian sa mga may akda ng Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21 na hinimok ang Pangulo na buuin ang naturang cabinet cluster. Sa ilalim ng naturang resolusyon, tityakin ng cabinet cluster na magkakaugnay ang mga batas, polisiya, reporma, at regulasyon ng mga kagawaran, kawani, komisyon, at mga tanggapan na sangay ng ehekutibo.

Sa ilalim din ng naturang resolusyon, magkakaroon ang cabinet cluster ng matatag na oversight sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng edukasyon. Pamumunuaan ang naturang cluster ng isang kasapi ng gabinete na may direktang mandatong may kinalaman sa edukasyon o ng Presidential adviser na may posisyon ng kalihim. Binigyang diin ng EDCOM ang kahalagahan ng pagtugon sa krisis sa edukasyon, pagtiyak sa magkakaugnay na national education at workforce development plan, mga target at pondo ng mga ahensya, at mga sistema para sa monitoring at evaluation.

Sa isang press briefing, iniulat ni Education Secretary Sonny Angara ang direktiba ng Presidente sa bubuuing cabinet cluster na lumikha ng 10-year national plan upang tugunan ang krisis ng bansa sa edukasyon. Tiniyak naman ni Gatchalian ang kahandaan niyang makipagtulungan sa naturang cabinet cluster upang magsulong ng mga reporma sa edukasyon.